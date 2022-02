There are no shortage of storylines heading into Super Bowl LVI! The Bengals are looking for their first Lombardi Trophy after rolling through the AFC as explosive underdogs. The Rams are looking to become the second straight team to win a championship in their own stadium, bringing their star power back to their home field at SoFi Stadium. Everything from the head coaching duel (Zac Taylor against former mentor Sean McVay) to the quarterback matchup (Joe Burrow versus Matthew Stafford) is primed for the big stage to close out the NFL's biggest season ever.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO