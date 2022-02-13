ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leicester 2-2 West Ham: Moyes admits Hammers 'a bit fortunate' after last-minute equaliser

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Ham boss David Moyes is disappointed to only...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The Green Street Hammers predict Leicester v West Ham

It has been a long and controversial week for the club, with Kurt Zouma’s reprehensible actions taking center-stage after a video was leaked online of him abusing his cat. But a lot has been said about those incidents and the aftermath of the world finding out, and we are here to focus on West Ham’s trip to the King Power Stadium to take on an out-of-form Leicester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes admits Fornals suffering 'bit of a dip'

West Ham boss David Moyes admits he wants more from Pablo Fornals. Jarrod Bowen and Declan Rice have been setting the standard of late, with the likes of Fornals and Michail Antonio struggling. “I've got to say I think Pablo is starting to show signs of improving slightly," Moyes said.
PREMIER LEAGUE
abc17news.com

West Ham ends week of controversy with 2-2 draw at Leicester

LEICESTER, England (AP) — West Ham’s week of controversy ended with some relief after Craig Dawson scored a late equalizer off his shoulder to earn a 2-2 draw against Leicester in the Premier League after Kurt Zouma pulled out in the warmup at King Power Stadium. Dawson salvaged a point in the first minute of second-half stoppage time after Jarrod Bowen put the Hammers ahead in the 10th. Youri Tielemans’ 45th-minute penalty made it 1-1 before Ricardo Pereira’s header appeared to clinch Leicester’s first win in five matches in all competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Moyes happy with West Ham 'resilience' after Leicester draw

West Ham boss David Moyes praises their character after drawing 2-2 at Leicester City on Sunday. Craig Dawson grabbed an equaliser for the visitors in injury-time to deny Leicester a win. Moyes said, "We started the game quite well, had control but gave it away before half-time, gave them a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Dawson
Person
David Moyes
Telegraph

Craig Dawson's injury-time equaliser earns point for West Ham as Leicester's set-piece misery continues

Youri Tielemans' penalty puts Leicester level going into half time; Ricardo Pereira scores their second. Craig Dawson heads in an injury-time equaliser from a Bowen corner. The bewildering inability to defend set-pieces is in danger of causing a real set-to at Leicester City. Seconds away from what would have felt like an unlikely restorative victory they conceded again from a corner to raise further questions over whether Brendan Rodgers' time as manager is slowly coming to a close and not just, as he intimated last week, for some of the players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kurt Zouma drops out of West Ham line-up at Leicester after feeling unwell

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma withdrew from the starting line-up for the Premier League game at Leicester on Sunday after complaining of feeling unwell.Hammers boss David Moyes had included Zouma in his side again, despite the storm of protest surrounding the player following the abuse of his pet cat.But the France centre-half headed for the tunnel during the warm-up after talking with Moyes and West Ham’s medical staff and the club announced Issa Diop had replaced him in the starting XI a short while later.Zouma played the full 90 minutes in Tuesday’s home win against Watford just over 24 hours...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Leicester City vs West Ham United 2-2: As it happened

Follow game Leicester City vs West Ham live coverage, stream information, score online, prediction, TV channel, lineups preview, start date and result updates of the 2022 Premier League match on February 13th. Kick-off start time: 4:30pm BST.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Leicester vs West Ham final score: Hammers snatch late point

West Ham rescued a point in stoppage time at Leicester City, as Brendan Rodgers’ woes continue. Craig Dawson equalized in the 91st minute to grab a point for the top four chasers, as Leicester had surged into the lead with goals either side of half time from Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira after red-hot Jarrod Bowen had given West Ham the lead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Leicester City 2 - 2 West Ham United

Leicester City suffered heartbreak, drawing 2-2 at the King Power against West Ham. An early Jarrod Bowen goal gave the visitors the lead, but a Youri Tielemans penalty just before the half leveled the score. Ricardo put the Foxes ahead with a second-half header, but Craig Dawson’s legal-but-still-sketchy upper-arm effort at the death forced City to settle for a single point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
94.3 Jack FM

Soccer-Dawson snatches West Ham dramatic last-gasp point at Leicester

LEICESTER, England (Reuters) – West Ham United defender Craig Dawson’s stoppage-time equaliser ensured Leicester City’s frustrating Premier League season continued as he earned his side a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. The major talking point of the game came pre-match with Kurt Zouma...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Leicester vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, how to watch live, stream

Leicester vs West Ham is an intriguing clash on Sunday at the King Power Stadium (watch live, 11:30am ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams will go all-out for the win. The Foxes are struggling as Brendan Rodgers’ side have hit by injuries all season long and they have just five wins in their last 18 Premier League games and the reigning FA Cup champs were dumped out of this years’ competition by second-tier Nottingham Forest. Leicester are 13 points behind where they were at this point of last season, and 19 points down on their points tally in 2019-20 after 21 games. They have struggled against West Ham recently too, as Leicester have lost three-straight games against the Hammers and Rodgers has lost three times on the spin to David Moyes too. Leicester were beaten at Liverpool in midweek but performed slightly better, as Rodgers will hope they can kick on at least push for a Europa League spot in the closing months of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Is Leicester vs West Ham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

David Moyes will be hoping on-pitch matters can take centre-stage this weekend after West Ham United hit the headlines for Kurt Zouma’s mistreatment of his pet cat - but with the defender set to stay in the side despite widespread criticism, it’s unlikely to be the case.The Hammers sit fourth in the Premier League table and are chasing Champions League football for next season, but just four points separate themselves from Spurs in seventh so the margin for error is slim.A midweek win over Watford came on Tuesday, before Sunday’s opponents Leicester City suffered defeat at Anfield against Liverpool.Brendan Rodgers...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy