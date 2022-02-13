Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 3 promo: Tommy, Liliana team up

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you are like us, then you’re probably. than a little eager to get some more news on the show/the future right now. Luckily, we are here to help with that! There’s going to be a new Jimmy Palmer episode coming this month, and it’s one where you will have a chance to see the character alongside his daughter. Following the death of Breena last season, it’s fair to say that Victoria is the most important person in his life. You can see a quick tease of Jimmy and his daughter at the bottom of this article, and it is courtesy of star Brian Dietzen’s Instagram.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO