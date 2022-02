Two American duos have a chance for medals in the 2022 Winter Olympics ice dance competition. Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue enter the free dance in third place thanks to a marvelous 87.13 score in the rhythm dance on Saturday. Right behind them in the standings are Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who placed fourth in the rhythm dance with an 84.14 score.

