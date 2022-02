Figure skater Kamila Valieva can participate in the remainder of the 2022 Winter Olympics, but there will not be a medal ceremony if she secures a podium spot. Valieva, 15, who is representing the Russian Olympic Committee in Beijing, tested positive for banned substance trimetazidine in a sample taken on Dec. 25, 2021. Despite the anti-doping rules at the Olympics, she is still eligible to compete thanks to a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO