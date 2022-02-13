ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Spring Football Preview: Auburn's offensive line settling into place

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYbiP_0eDPqmo100

Auburn’s offensive line will be one of the most experienced groups on the roster next season.

The unit will have four six-years players, three fifth-year senior, one senior and two juniors. In total Auburn will have a combined 121 starts from that group.

That experience and leadership will be valuable for that team.

With that being said, the group has struggled the last few seasons and will need to be better in 2022 for the offense to take a step forward. Another area of concern is that Auburn has just five underclassmen on the roster.

Auburn made no secrets about their pursuit of several offensive lineman who were in the transfer portal and more high school recruits. The Tigers landed just one, true freshman Eston Harris.

Will Friend did a solid job piecing this unit together last season as multiple players suffered injuries but will need someone to take a step forward this season. Here is a look at the group.

Tackles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v7hoW_0eDPqmo100
Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Kilian Zierer’s emergence at left tackle was a massive deal for Auburn to close the 2021 season. The fifth-year senior has now started four games and will look to provide the internal upgrade Auburn must have this season.

At right tackle Auburn will need to replace Brodarious Hamm and there are a slew of options. Brenden Coffey and Austin Troxell both have experiences playing tackle. Redshirt freshman Colby Smith and Garner Langlo are promising players who will be attempting to prove they deserve playing time. As is true freshman Eston Harris but it typically takes time for lineman to be able to compete for playing time.

Expect the coaching staff to experiment with different combinations of platers here throughout spring as they try to find the best group.

Guards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrHzZ_0eDPqmo100
Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Keiondre Jones was once again one of Auburn’s best lineman last season. He finished the season with both the highest run (68.9) and pass blocking (76.9) grades of the regulars, per Pro Football Focus. He has the starting right guard spot locked up and should provide stability for the group.

Brandon Council has experience at left guard for Auburn and will likely be tough for some of the inexperienced players to pass on the depth chart.

Behind those two, Auburn has Alec Jackson who has started 10 games and can play either guard position. They also have Tate Johnson, Kamer Stutts and Jeremiah Wright who have minimal playing time. Wright is switching back from defensive line after starting his career along the offensive line.

Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2wWa_0eDPqmo100
© Jake Crandall, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Nick Brahms is one of Auburn’s leaders and is back for his sixth season. This will be his fifth season as Auburn’s starting center and he that experience will be crucial for whichever quarterback wins the starting job.

Brahms was backed up by Jalil Irvin and Avery Jernigan last season and that should once again be the case.

Tackles Depth Chart

Here is an attempt at projecting a depth chart ahead of spring practices. Expect several players to spend time at different positions as the coaching staff attempts to find the best unit.

Left Tackle

  1. Kilian Zierer, senior
  2. Colby Smith, redshirt freshman
  3. Garner Langlo, redshirt freshman

Right Tackle

  1. Austin Troxell, super senior
  2. Brenden Coffey, super senior
  3. Eston Harris, true freshman

Interior Depth Chart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29bPwr_0eDPqmo100
AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File

The interior offensive line is led by Nick Brahms. He will need to lead this group as they will have a new quarterback in all likelihood to protect next season.

Left Guard

  1. Brandon Council, super senior
  2. Jeremiah Wright, junior
  3. Tate Johnson, junior

Center

  1. Nick Brahms, super senior
  2. Jalil Irvin, senior
  3. Avery Jernigan, sophomore

Right Guard

  1. Keiondre Jones, junior
  2. Alec Jackson, super senior
  3. Kameron Stutts, senior

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
dawgnation.com

Nick Saban hires another former UGA QB

Alabama has hired another former UGA quarterback to assist its football program. Zach Mettenberger, who played quarterback for the Bulldogs for one season (2009) before being dismissed, has been hired as an Alabama offensive analyst, per multiple reports. Mettenberger, 30, will be on the same Alabama staff with Joe Cox,...
NFL
247Sports

Georgia Football: Highlights of LB signee EJ Lightsey

Georgia added three new commitments on National Signing Day earlier this month, including. Fitzgerald (Ga.) linebacker EJ Lightsey chose the Dawgs. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect de-committed from Florida in December after Dan Mullen and his staff were let go. While South Carolina made a push, Georgia positioned itself well by getting Lightsey on campus for an official visit on Jan. 21, leading to Lightsey canceling plans to visit the Gamecocks the following weekend. The hard-hitting, athletic Peach State defender also held offers from South Carolina, Arkansas, Auburn, and Michigan among a number of other programs.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn reportedly loses defensive assistant to NFL job

Bryan Harsin is in search of another defensive assistant after a report from Dan Graziano of ESPN, who reported that the Denver Broncos would hire Bert Watts. “I’m told the Broncos will hire Bert Watts to be their OLBs coach. Watts is currently the Associate head coach/special teams/OLBs coach at Auburn following a couple of stints as a college defensive coordinator.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah Wright
alabamanews.net

Auburn Fans Speak Out on Decision to Keep Bryan Harsin as Head Football Coach

Auburn football fans have mixed reactions on the university’s decision to keep head football coach Bryan Harsin, whose future looked doubtful for the past week. That decision was announced by outgoing Auburn University President Jay Gogue, who said in part:. “Let me be clear — our university, the administration...
AUBURN, AL
heraldcourier.com

BHC OFFENSIVE FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Graham's Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw

He was an all-Class 2 first team honoree at four different positions after the 2021 football season. He was a candidate for a fifth. Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw was an all-state selection at wide receiver, defensive back, kick returner and punt returner in leading Graham to a 13-1 record, falling to King William in the state championship game.
NFL
Tomahawk Nation

Spring Position Previews: Quarterback

Ahead of Florida State football beginning spring football practice, Tomahawk Nation is diving in and breaking down the roster position group by position group. First up, we’ve got the quarterbacks. For the first time since 2016 (or 2017, if you’d like to consider Sean Maguire’s candidacy vs. Deondre Francois...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Focus#American Football#Spring Football Preview#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
myhits106.com

Wyoming Football Adds Joe Tripodi To Coaching Staff As New Offensive Line Coach

The Wyoming Football coaching staff added new offensive line coach Joe Tripodi on Monday. The hiring was announced by head coach Craig Bohl. Tripodi coached the offensive line at Temple University for three seasons from 2019-21 and previously coached nine seasons at Northern Illinois. Tripodi is a former starting offensive...
NFL
On3.com

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers to miss time following shoulder surgery

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers, fresh off a historic freshman season, recently underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum and is expected to miss spring practice, as first reported by Rivals’ UGASports and confirmed by On3’s DawgsHQ. DawgsHQ adds that while Bowers is expected to be sidelined...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Vol wins Super Bowl with Rams

Former Vol offensive lineman Jacques McClendon has won a Super Bowl championship with the Los Angeles Rams. Los Angeles defeated Cincinnati, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI. The contest was played Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. McClendon serves as the Rams’ Director of Football Affairs. “World champs of...
NFL
247Sports

Florida football: Four Gators invited to 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The Florida Gators had to make an offseason change from Dan Mullen to Billy Napier as their new head coach, but that does not mean there were not stars on the team in 2021. A handful of Florida Gators received NFL Scouting Combine invitations ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. This is an opportunity for these players to increase their stock.
NFL
dawgnation.com

Auburn assistant appears to rule himself out for UGA consideration

Auburn assistant Zac Etheridge appeared to rule himself out for consideration for a similar position at UGA with a curious tweet this weekend. Auburn’s football program has been a disaster over the last month, with the SEC West school only deciding on Friday to retain embattled coach Bryan Harsin for at least one more season. Harsin has seen major turnover among his coaching staff and rosters of players since his team’s bowl game. Harsin has only been at Auburn for one season.
AUBURN, AL
bleachernation.com

It’s Time to Build That Offensive Line

The Los Angeles Rams have won the Super Bowl, which means the NFL’s 2021 season is officially in the books. Now, we can return to obsessing over how the Chicago Bears can build a Super Bowl-caliber roster of their own. Football fans young and old know the NFL is...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama officially welcomes in new TE coach Joe Cox

A couple of weeks ago it was being reported that former Georgia Bulldog quarterback Joe Cox would be taking over as the tight end coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Monday, Alabama made the hiring official. Cox spent the 2021 season as the tight end coach for the Charlotte 49ers. His previous stops as a college coach include South Carolina and Colorado State. Cox has coached both the wide receiver and tight end position groups during his brief coaching career.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

77K+
Followers
123K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy