Spring Football Preview: Auburn's offensive line settling into place

Auburn’s offensive line will be one of the most experienced groups on the roster next season.

The unit will have four six-years players, three fifth-year senior, one senior and two juniors. In total Auburn will have a combined 121 starts from that group.

That experience and leadership will be valuable for that team.

With that being said, the group has struggled the last few seasons and will need to be better in 2022 for the offense to take a step forward. Another area of concern is that Auburn has just five underclassmen on the roster.

Auburn made no secrets about their pursuit of several offensive lineman who were in the transfer portal and more high school recruits. The Tigers landed just one, true freshman Eston Harris.

Will Friend did a solid job piecing this unit together last season as multiple players suffered injuries but will need someone to take a step forward this season. Here is a look at the group.

Tackles

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Kilian Zierer’s emergence at left tackle was a massive deal for Auburn to close the 2021 season. The fifth-year senior has now started four games and will look to provide the internal upgrade Auburn must have this season.

At right tackle Auburn will need to replace Brodarious Hamm and there are a slew of options. Brenden Coffey and Austin Troxell both have experiences playing tackle. Redshirt freshman Colby Smith and Garner Langlo are promising players who will be attempting to prove they deserve playing time. As is true freshman Eston Harris but it typically takes time for lineman to be able to compete for playing time.

Expect the coaching staff to experiment with different combinations of platers here throughout spring as they try to find the best group.

Guards

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Keiondre Jones was once again one of Auburn’s best lineman last season. He finished the season with both the highest run (68.9) and pass blocking (76.9) grades of the regulars, per Pro Football Focus. He has the starting right guard spot locked up and should provide stability for the group.

Brandon Council has experience at left guard for Auburn and will likely be tough for some of the inexperienced players to pass on the depth chart.

Behind those two, Auburn has Alec Jackson who has started 10 games and can play either guard position. They also have Tate Johnson, Kamer Stutts and Jeremiah Wright who have minimal playing time. Wright is switching back from defensive line after starting his career along the offensive line.

Center

© Jake Crandall, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Nick Brahms is one of Auburn’s leaders and is back for his sixth season. This will be his fifth season as Auburn’s starting center and he that experience will be crucial for whichever quarterback wins the starting job.

Brahms was backed up by Jalil Irvin and Avery Jernigan last season and that should once again be the case.

Tackles Depth Chart

Here is an attempt at projecting a depth chart ahead of spring practices. Expect several players to spend time at different positions as the coaching staff attempts to find the best unit.

Left Tackle

Kilian Zierer, senior Colby Smith, redshirt freshman Garner Langlo, redshirt freshman

Right Tackle

Austin Troxell, super senior Brenden Coffey, super senior Eston Harris, true freshman

Interior Depth Chart

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File

The interior offensive line is led by Nick Brahms. He will need to lead this group as they will have a new quarterback in all likelihood to protect next season.

Left Guard

Brandon Council, super senior Jeremiah Wright, junior Tate Johnson, junior

Center

Nick Brahms, super senior Jalil Irvin, senior Avery Jernigan, sophomore

Right Guard