Hardesty chosen to lead United Way

LIMA — A longtime supporter of the United Way of Greater Lima will become its next leader next month.

The organization announced Erin Walsh Hardesty will become the new president and CEO starting in March. Hardesty retired from the financial industry in 2020 after 40-plus years. She’s a past Jefferson Award winner and Athena Award finalist.

She has a long history with the organization, serving on various committees over the year, including as campaign chair in 2011. She was also on the board of directors for 12 years, including chair in 2019.

She replaces Derek Stemen, who resigned to become the director of advancement for LifeWise Academy. That organization provides Bible-based, character-focused religion instruction programs for students, schools and communities.

“I’m excited for this opportunity as the United Way has been my passion for over 30 years,” Hardesty said in a press release. “I look forward to continuing the great momentum Derek started when he joined the organization. He laid wonderful groundwork, and we intend to keep that going so we can continue to impact lives in our community.”

Over the past few years, Hardesty served as the labor liaison, helping connect local unions to the work of the United Way.

Stemen joined the United Way in May 2019, after leading the American Red Cross in Lima for nearly four years.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to serve this community during my time at the United Way,” Stemen said. “I want to thank all of our board members, donors, partner agencies, volunteers and staff that support the United Way. I will always believe in the work of the United Way and how it improves lives by uniting the caring power of our community.”