Beckley, WV

What to do in West Virginia February 13 through February 20

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago

Looking for something to do in southern West Virginia this coming week? Here are some ideas:

February 15 through February 19: Leonardo’s Lab at the Beckley Youth Museum

Leonardo’s Lab, the exhibition, is now open at the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia. The exhibit will be at the Museum until September, and offers young artists and inventors a chance to immerse themselves in the mind of Leonardo DaVinci, the original ‘Renaissance Man.’

The exhibit explores all the fascinating facets of Leonardo’s work. His work crossed all disciplines and the exhibit captures that perfectly.

In very hands-on ways, visitors can build, sketch, test and design via activities tied to Leonardo’s era and ideas. Children and adults both will find the brain challenges, opportunities for creative expression, and intriguing ideas appealing.

The exhibition includes interactive science and art exhibits, including a photo-op with Mona Lisa, ratio-coordinated gears to create your own 2D and 3D interlocking mechanisms, an opportunity to recreate Leonardo’s amazing tool-and-hardware-free interlocking bridge, cut out and fold your own air-powered flying ‘copter, learn Leonardo’s special mirror writing and so much more.

Leonardo’s Lab was organized by Carnegie Science Center (Pittsburgh) and presented by Sciencenter (Ithaca).

The Youth Museum complex is located in New River Park adjacent to the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Many of the exhibits and classes are funded in part by the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.

For more information, call (304) 252-3730.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YiTGq_0eDPa6RW00

February 16: Chill in the Ville

Join The Gaines Estate in Fayetteville at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, for Chill in the Ville. The event will feature a night filled with fun, laughter, live music and delicious drinks.

The house bar will be open to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MtxmK_0eDPa6RW00

February 18 and 19: WGB Live Music Series

Enjoy a great atmosphere, West Virginia craft beer and live music on select dates at Weathered Ground Brewery.

All Friday and Saturday performances begin at 6 p.m. Select Sundays at 3 p.m.

  • Friday, February 18: Grace Campbell
  • Saturday, February 19: Chris Hopson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TQb3k_0eDPa6RW00

February 18: Carnegie Hall presents Amy Helm

Carnegie Hall will present Amy Helm on Friday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm started her solo career with a bang and hasn’t looked back. A remarkable songwriter and a powerful singer, Helm commands any stage she performs on, captivating audiences with her soulful voice. With a successful career as a performer in groups such as the Levon Helm Band, the Dirt Farmer Band, and the Midnight Ramble Band, Amy Helm now amazes audiences with music that is both intimate and universal.

-Carnegie Hall

The performance will be held in the renovated Hamilton Auditorium. Tickets start at $32.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5tLK_0eDPa6RW00

February 19: WVU Tech Homecoming Parade

The WVU Tech 2022 Homecoming Parade will be held on Saturday, February 19.

This year’s theme is “1950s.”

The lineup will begin at 10 a.m., with the parade to follow at 11 a.m. The event will begin at the parking lot on the corner of South Kanawha Street and Mel Hancock Way and go down South Kanawha Street before turning on to Howe Street and ending at the Head Start parking lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i7Bo3_0eDPa6RW00

February 19: Backyard Short Track Race Series

Join Arrowhead Bikefarm for their 2022 Backyard Short Track Race Series at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, February 19!

These races are all about getting on your bike, getting muddy, and having fun in Arrowhead’s backyard!

The 1-mile spectator-friendly course will take bikers through the fields and woods of the Arrowhead Bike Farm. Categories will be available for all ages and skill levels and the ride will happen rain or shine!

The winners of the advanced categories will receive a cash payout, winners of the recreational categories will receive an Arrowhead Bike Farm gift card!

Bring your cowbells and noisemakers — let’s have a good time!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EFKyk_0eDPa6RW00

