Metal Slug: Awakening Headed to PS5 and PS4 - News

By rapsuperstar31
vgchartz.com
 1 day ago

Publisher Tencent Games and developer TiMi Studio Group announced the side-scrolling action game, Metal Slug: Awakening, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, alongside the previously announced iOS and Android versions. A...

www.vgchartz.com

Comments / 0

techworm.net

GTA 6 Might Launch Earlier Then You Think – Confirms Rockstar

After years and years of wait, Rockstar has finally confirmed that a new Grand Theft Auto is in active development!. Yes, you read it right! Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks, rumors, and speculations have finally come to an end as Rockstar quietly announced the development of GTA 6. In 2023,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awakening#Playstation 4#Metal Slug#Tencent Games#Timi Studio Group#Ios#Twitch Channel
PC Gamer

PlatinumGames wants to resurrect lost action game Scalebound

Remember Scalebound? The dragon-buddy dubstep-heavy action game from PlatinumGames was introduced in 2014 as an Xbox exclusive. It starred a cocky headphone-wearing hero who ran around a scenic open world, slashing enemies with the kind of hyperactive explosiveness we've come to expect from the Japanese studio. That cockiness was justified too, because backing our hero up was the kind of stoney-scaled dragon you'd expect to see as a late-game boss rather than a trusty sidekick.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Ocarina of Time’s Lake Hylia Showcased in Unreal Engine 5

Do you remember when you first set foot in Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and how blown away you were by the epic, vast world you were about to explore? That moment was pretty life changing for me as a kid. But, alas, the years have gone by; and though many long-time Zelda fans probably saw Ocarina of Time as a majestic and artistic masterpiece at the time of its release, the graphics of modern games sort of blow that N64’s art style out of the water. With that in mind, YouTube content creator RwanLink, who is known for his many outstanding Zelda animations, has recreated an absolute majestic showcase of Lake Hylia in the beautiful Unreal Engine 5. Having already redesigned Kakariko Village as well, this rendition of Lake Hylia is part of an ongoing series that, as RwanLink states in the description, “re-imagines different environments as if they exist in real life.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Cyberpunk 2077 - Reports of Patch 1.5 and PS5 Update

Reports have surfaced online suggesting that we won't have to wait long for patch 1.5 for Cyberpunk 2077. Other rumors concern the content of the update and next-gen upgrades for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. There are many indications that CD Projekt RED will release patch 1.5 for Cyberpunk...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Switch Release Confirmed

A new generation of demon slayers are in the wings, as Aniplex and CyberConnect2 announced Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles will release on the Nintendo Switch in Japan. It will have two editions and will launch on June 9, 2022. Though this release date is for Japan, it is possible that the Switch version will release in other regions, as the game is available in English. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. [Thanks, ryokutya2089!]
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Horizon Forbidden West’ pre-order deals: How to save £19 at Currys on Playstation’s next big exclusive

Horizon Forbidden West was one of Sony’s most anticipated PS5 releases when it was first announced in June 2020 and since then we’ve had plenty more details about what to expect from this next adventure. For those unfamiliar with the story, a hunter of the Nora tribe, Aloy, must travel across the post-apocalyptic landscape of the United States to take down giant machines that nearly wiped out humanity thousands of years before. It’s one of the many Playstation exclusives set to come out in 2022, and will carry on the story from Horizon Zero Dawn, which took players across the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 announced for Nintendo Switch, releasing September 2022

During the February 9 Nintendo Direct live stream, we got our first look at Xenoblade Chronicles 3, coming to the Nintendo Switch. The final announcement at the end of the direct gives players a brief look at the upcoming action RPG. While it will not be released during the first half of 2022, we can expect it later this year in September 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Forspoken Given M Rating by ESRB for Strong Language and Violence - News

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated Forspoken ahead of its May release. It was given an M rating for "Strong Language" and "Violence." "This is an action role-playing game in which player assume the role of a woman (Frey) who finds herself teleported to a fantasy world," reads the ESRB rating for the game. "As players try to find their way home, they can explore and traverse terrain, interact with characters, and battle fantastical creatures.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

CrossfireX Out Now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass - News

Smilegate and Remedy Entertainment have released CrossfireX for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as on Xbox Game Pass. The game includes Smilegate's multiplayer mode and a campaign by Remedy that features two Operations at launch - Operation Catalyst and Operation Spectre. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will only have access to one of the Operations - Operation Catalyst.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Atomic Heart Will Launch Between September and December - News

Publisher and developer Mundfish announced the retro-future 1950s Soviet Union-set first-person shooter Atomic Heart will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in "#######ber 2022." That would put the release date sometime in either September, October, November, or December of this year.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Dying Light 2: Stay Human' Is Half The Size On PS5 Versus PS4

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is set for release in just two days and fans have been eager to get the game downloaded and ready to play on the day. Developer Techland put the fear into potential players when it claimed that the new game would feature five hundred hours of gameplay. However it backpedaled on that saying that the main story would take just twenty hours but completionists might want to spend a few hundred hours cleaning up.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

PS5 at 17.2 million units sold, PS4 at 116.8 million – Nerd4.life

Sony has published the last financial report for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from which we learn that PS5 has reached 17.2 million units soldwhile PS4 surpassed 116.8 million units. As market analyst Daniel Ahmad reports on Twitter, in comparison, PS4 had reached 20.2 million units in the same...
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

All PS5 and PS4 Release Dates For February 2022

February 2022 looks to be a good month in terms of releases, with a lot of big-name games touching down and plenty of variety for every corner of gamer out there, whether you love to run and gun with some robots or get the stuffing kicked out of you over and over again. Here are all the PS5 and PS4 game release dates for February 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

