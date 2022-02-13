ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Duke, Hall of Fame, and More

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 1 day ago

Part 3 of this week's SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Does Miami bring in a veteran backup QB (i.e.Marcus Mariota) or draft a mid-rounder?

Hey Dave, how about both? But the reality is that no team in their right mind want a rookie mid-round pick as the backup quarterback, so the answer here is very easy: The Dolphins will sign a veteran backup QB.

From mr. mojo rising’ (@dennisgriffin7):

March 14 starts 2 day window for talking with free agents before they can be signed on the 16th. If you're Fins, who is first person you're calling? Personally I'd call Saints Tackle Armstead.

Hey Dennis, I like Terron Armstead myself, but he’s got some mileage on him and he’s battled injuries in recent years. Obviously this question depends on who’s available, but maybe I’m looking more at somebody like Ryan Jensen or Orlando Brown Jr.

From ChrisDavis (@KyLouFinFan):

Hey Alain, what are the odds and/or sense Ross/Grier were already zeroed in on MM when they fired Flores. I know they interviewed others but still feels almost too preordained.

Hey Chris, that’s a very good and interesting question, and I don’t think it’s out of bounds to suggest the Dolphins were intrigued by McDaniel from the start. That certainly would explain not moving their second interview with Brian Daboll.

From spaceship mirror (@spaceship mirror):

I keep hearing fans and analysts alike demand QB competition; is that at all desirable for a Tua who’s yet to truly feel comfortable and supported by the franchise?

Hey spaceship (or mirror), I don’t think any decision regarding a quarterback should be made thinking about how it’s going to affect any one player if you feel it’s in the best interests of the team. Having said that, it seems pretty clear the Dolphins are all in on moving forward with Tua as the starting QB in 2022.

From J Trey (@JTrey65):

Tua has obviously worked very hard to get to the NFL. His family expectations appear to be a big motivator for him. Do you think he actually loves playing football and will watching the success of Burrow and Herbert motivate him?

Hey J, practically every player in the NFL works hard to get to the NFL and, yes, Tua often has mentioned his family as being a major motivating force. I certainly think, based on my observations of Tua that he cares more about making his family proud than he does about matching what Burrow and Herbert have done.

From Real_friends_arent_Tua_Stans (@StansArent):

Who would you want to bring in as QB competition for Tua during minicamp and training camp?

Hey, let me start by saying I don’t think the Dolphins are going to have a quarterback competition because it seems they’re rolling with Tua in 2022. So whatever QB they add is going to be a clear backup and names I would keep an eye on might include Tyrod Taylor, Marcus Mariota, Andy Dalton or maybe even running it back with Jacoby Brissett.

From Vitamin T (@jtagave):

Do you think Duke and/or Lindsay for the RB scheme McDaniel likes to employ?

Hey Vitamin, without question, Duke Johnson and Phillip Lindsay are good fits for what the 49ers did in the running game, which involves running wide before cutting back through the openings. The thing is both players are pending UFAs, so they’ll need to be re-signed first and I’m not sure it’s going to be with both of them.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

Question? How does Cliff Branch get in and no one ever mentions Mark Clayton. Clayton’s numbers are better than numerous receivers in the Hall and no one mentions it.

Hey Reza, it’s a fair question, though this is where I would caution against relying on stats too much. The NFL was a lot different game in the 1970s than in the ‘80s and the rules have just continued to favor the offense. So using only stats to measure players from different times isn’t fair. A big criteria for me always is how the player measured up against others in the league at the same time. With that said, Branch was one of the absolute top deep threats in the NFL for the Raiders in the 1970s and he’s got three All-Pro nods to prove it. While he put up big numbers, Clayton never was voted to the All-Pro team and, right or wrong, it’s fair to wonder how much of his success needs to be pointed to Dan Marino. Bottom line, to be honest, I’m not surprised his Hall candidacy hasn’t gotten any traction.

From JPB230659 (@jpb230659):

Are you fired up professionally working with such a character as McDaniel is? I don’t ask about what the coach will be, only on a personal level? May I ask who was the coach (not necessarily a HC) you had the most affinity with as a person to this day?

Howdy, without question I am absolutely fired up and looking forward to our regular interactions with Mike McDaniel based on what I’ve heard about him and his initial press conference, which was followed by a meet-and-great with writers who regularly cover the team. As for my favorite coaches over the years, there were several I liked but if I have to single one out, I’ll go with Clyde Christensen, who’s now the QB coach with Tampa Bay. Absolute gem of a human being.

Comments / 0

Related
The Game Haus

Miami Dolphins Player Profile: Duke Johnson

The Dolphins’ rushing attack in 2022 was horrid. Furthermore, Miami was ranked 29th in rushing offense. The Dolphins averaged just 92 yards a game. Myles Gaskin got a lot of praise at the start of the season but underperformed this year. He could not find any holes at the line of scrimmage and just had trouble finding running room. However, the Dolphins had one of the worst offensive lines in the league, so it is not all on Gaskin. Miami ended up getting their spark later in the year as the Dolphins signed Duke Johnson. He ended up being their workhorse and made the Miami running attack decent. Therefore, it is time to look at Duke Johnson and analyze if the Dolphins should re-sign him or let him go.
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: Patriots way out, 49ers way in on offense.

The Patriots way is leaving along the Miami Dolphins along with Brian Flores, however what was established on defense is looking like it might stay. Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, who also has ties to the Patriots, might stay at his position. There are some reports that Vic Fangio might be brought in to take that spot.
NFL
FanSided

Could the Miami Dolphins bring back Jarvis Landry?

The Miami Dolphins will be in need of a few fresh offensive weapons for 2022. Could familiar face Jarvis Landry be an option for Mike McDaniel and company?. We are still a few weeks away from having any player movement in the NFL. The league year doesn’t officially kick off until mid-March, but Miami Dolphins fans are already envisioning which guys could be added to Mike McDaniel’s offense. For receivers, the Dolphins will need reliable pass catchers with big play ability, and they may want to take a look at acquiring a familiar face.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Marino
AllDolphins

Saturday Mailbag: What's the potential for Bowden and Doaks, "fixing" Tua, and more

Part 2 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Hey Gareth, I think Bowden is a very intriguing player because of the multiple ways he can be used and how good he is in the open field with his instincts. I actually could see him being used in a role similar to how the 49ers have used Deebo Samuel, though before anyone goes crazy here I’m not suggesting he’s that player because Samuel is unique. But Bowden is the kind of player who could be used as a receiver, returner and get some carries as well.
NFL
AllDolphins

Super Bowl Thoughts with a Dolphins Slant

Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino was trending on Twitter in the aftermath of Super Bowl LVI, the result of a comment by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. After the Bengals' 23-20 loss against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Burrow expressed his confidence that his young team could wind up playing in multiple Super Bowls.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bills, Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets

Bills WR Stefon Diggs let it be known that he did some recruiting during the Pro Bowl, in hopes that he could get some talent to join him in Buffalo for a 2022 playoff run. “I’m telling guys to come to Buffalo,” Diggs said, via BillsWire.com. “It’s definitely a place to be – I mean it’s a football town. We got some great things happening, as far as the season and the players that we got. That’s evident and everybody knows that, so, hopefully, they want to join more than you got to get them to join.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#American Football#Saints Tackle Armstead#Chrisdavis
AllDolphins

Report: Dolphins Go to College Ranks for O-Line Coach

New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel apparently has filled another opening on his coaching staff, and this one could end up being the most scrutinized of all. The Dolphins are set to hire Boston College offensive line coach Matt Applebaum for the same position, according to ESPN writer Pete Thamel.
NFL
On3.com

Report: Mike McDaniel bringing ACC assistant to Dolphins

Mike McDaniel and Dolphins are looking towards the college ranks to his coaching staff. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Miami is bringing Boston College offensive line coach Matt Applebaum up to the NFL. “Sources: The Miami Dolphins are expected to hire Boston College offensive line coach Matt Applebaum as...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

The heartbreaking details of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed

All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
NFL
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tony Dungy Has Sent A Letter To The National Football League

Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy is tired of the NFL’s broken system when it comes to the league’s hiring practices. Dungy has been involved in the fight for diversity among NFL coaches for over two decades, and has become increasingly frustrated with the lack of black coaches getting an equal opportunity.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
242
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy