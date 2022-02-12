Purdue's Asian community celebrates the Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year celebration, hosted by the AAARCC, featured many activities, performers, guest speakers, food and a lot of luck and joy. Around 300 people from the community showed up to celebrate at the Co-Rec's black and gold gym. There were 15 different performances, along with about 20 activity tables for people to participate in.

Many symbols of good luck were seen: cabbage, the lion, the color red, red envelopes, lanterns, etc. The Lunar New Year lasted from February 1st to the 11th, and this year is the year of the Tiger.

恭喜发财

Gōngxǐ fācái!