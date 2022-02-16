UPDATE: I-64 East reopened after more than 72 hours

2/16/22 11 a.m. update : I-64 eastbound has finally reopened after a dangerous chemical spill cleanup caused both lanes to be closed and rerouted for over 72 hours.

2/14/22 10 a.m. update : According to Greenbrier County dispatch, I-64 eastbound remains closed after an accident involving hazardous materials last night.

Traffic is still being directed through Rt. 60 East at this time. Drivers are asked to be cautious.





2/13/22 7:30 p.m. update: The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department released a statement regarding the crash on Interstate 64 East in Greenbrier County.

They say the call came in around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022, near mile marker 176.

On scene, first responders found a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials that went off the roadway and over the embankment as well as a passenger car against the guardrail. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital where their current conditions are unknown.

The interstate from Exit 175 eastbound is expected to be closed through the night as a hazardous materials team and towing services recover the tractor-trailer. There is no danger to the public from the material that was being transported by the tractor-trailer. Traffic is being routed via US Route 60 east.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)- I-64 East is shut down due to a motor vehicle accident that involves hazardous materials.

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, I-64 is shut down at Hart’s Run exit. Traffic is being rerouted to U.S. Route 60 east through White Sulphur Springs.

White Sulphur Springs Fire Department, White Sulphur Springs EMS, White Sulphur Springs Police Department, Lewisburg Fire Department and the West Virginia Division of Highways responded. Dispatchers confirmed there are injuries but could not tell 59News the extent or how many.

It is unknown when the road will be reopened. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

