ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

UPDATE: I-64 East reopened after more than 72 hours

By Aynae Simmons, Harper Emch, Seth McVey, Izzy Post
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

2/16/22 11 a.m. update : I-64 eastbound has finally reopened after a dangerous chemical spill cleanup caused both lanes to be closed and rerouted for over 72 hours.

2/14/22 10 a.m. update : According to Greenbrier County dispatch, I-64 eastbound remains closed after an accident involving hazardous materials last night.

Traffic is still being directed through Rt. 60 East at this time. Drivers are asked to be cautious.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dc49M_0eDPRQaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1mOb_0eDPRQaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36HcZw_0eDPRQaG00
59News Photos

Stay tuned to 59News as we keep you updated .

2/13/22 7:30 p.m. update: The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department released a statement regarding the crash on Interstate 64 East in Greenbrier County.

They say the call came in around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022, near mile marker 176.

On scene, first responders found a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials that went off the roadway and over the embankment as well as a passenger car against the guardrail. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital where their current conditions are unknown.

The interstate from Exit 175 eastbound is expected to be closed through the night as a hazardous materials team and towing services recover the tractor-trailer. There is no danger to the public from the material that was being transported by the tractor-trailer. Traffic is being routed via US Route 60 east.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)- I-64 East is shut down due to a motor vehicle accident that involves hazardous materials.

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, I-64 is shut down at Hart’s Run exit. Traffic is being rerouted to U.S. Route 60 east through White Sulphur Springs.

White Sulphur Springs Fire Department, White Sulphur Springs EMS, White Sulphur Springs Police Department, Lewisburg Fire Department and the West Virginia Division of Highways responded. Dispatchers confirmed there are injuries but could not tell 59News the extent or how many.

It is unknown when the road will be reopened. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This situation is developing and details are limited at this time. Stick with 59News as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

Related
WVNS

UPDATE: Silver alert canceled, man found

Thursday, February 17, 2022, 8:00p.m. UPDATE: CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — A silver alert for Stephen Smith was canceled. State Police told 59News he was found Thursday evening. CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) – Today, February 17, 2022, State Police received a missing person report on Stephen Mark Smith, 65, of Crab Orchard. Smith was reported […]
CRAB ORCHARD, WV
WVNS

I-77 South reopened after accident

UPDATE: February 16, 2022, 1:00 p.m. | PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Both southbound lanes of I-77 near mile marker 6.5 are back open after an accident earlier this morning. Drivers are still asked to travel through this area with caution. PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A morning accident shut down both southbound lanes on I-77. According to […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

State Police investigating Bolt Mountain

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, February 15, West Virginia State Police were notified on multiple Facebook posts about a suspicious vehicle in the Bolt Mountain area. The State Police has partnered up with local Sheriff’s Departments in the area to investigate these statements. An in-depth investigation is currently underway. Extra patrols are being […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Sulphur Springs, WV
County
Greenbrier County, WV
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

The history behind South Fayette Street

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — At one point in time, South Fayette Street was more commonly known as Fayette Street, and it was unrecognizable from what you see driving through it today. As far back as the early 1900s, South Fayette Street, stretching from Uptown Beckley past what is now Stratton Elementary School, was filled with […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Charleston man sentenced to prison for drive-by shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A Charleston man involved in a drive-by shooting was sentenced to seven years in prison on a federal firearm charge. According to law enforcement, Ronald Edward Tinsley, 49, of Charleston, was driving around the west end of Charleston on February 25, 2020, when he was pulled him over for a routine […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Pineville Police Department looking for vehicle

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Pineville Police Department needs help looking for a vehicle that fled the scene of a crime during the evening hours of Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The incident happened near the Walgreen’s in Pineville. According to police, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene of an accident around 10:30p.m. The […]
PINEVILLE, WV
WVNS

Victim identified in fatal crash in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– One person has died following a two-car crash on Saturday, February 12, 2022. According to Virginia State Police, around 6:30 a.m., a Honda CRV was reported to be driving west in the eastbound lanes of Route 460 when it hit a Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the Honda, Jackson F. Spencer, 19, […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 64#Traffic Accident#U S Route 60#White Sulphur Springs Ems#Lewisburg Fire Department
WVNS

An overnight shooting in Fayette County leaves one person injured

THURMOND, WV (WVNS) — An overnight shooting leaves one person injured. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies were called to Plateau Medical Center in the early morning hours on February 14, 2022, to investigate a man who claimed to have been shot. His injuries are non-life-threatening. Fridley told 59News, deputies believe the incident […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Two arrested in Beckley for possession of narcotics

BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force made two drug-related arrests today, February 17, 2022. The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force assisted by the WVSP SRT team searched a home at 103 Hargrove Street in Beckley. The search revealed 272 grams of crack cocaine, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Cannabist opens its doors to Southern West Virginia patients

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A new medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors to the public. Cannabist, owned by Columbia Care, opened its second West Virginia medical marijuana dispensary. The ​shop offers flower for dry vaporized smoking to patients in West Virginia with an active medical marijuana card. Columbia Care is one of the nation’s largest and […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
WVNS

New fishing pier opens in Montgomery

Montgomery, W.V. (WVNS) – It was a day of celebration in Northwest Fayette County as a nine-year project is finally finished. Congresswoman Carol Miller was in attendance along with Fayette and Kanawha County Commissioners to celebrate the grand opening of a new fishing pier in Montgomery on Friday, February 18, 2022. The project took nearly […]
MONTGOMERY, WV
WVNS

New Jersey man facing extradition from Fayette County

FALLS VIEW, WV (WVNS) — A man is being extradited to New Jersey after he was arrested in Fayette County on February 16, 2022. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a home in the Falls View area to help Child Protective Services. While inside the home deputies and CPS were gathering […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is hiring

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is looking to hire additional deputy sheriffs for the county. Lieutenant Jesse Ruble with the department said potential candidates must be able to pass a physical agility test. The test includes push-ups, sit-ups, and a mile and a half run. Applicants must also be 18 to 45 […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Authorities respond to fight between inmates at Stevens Correctional Center

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Authorities responded to the Stevens Correctional Center in McDowell County on reports of inmate fighting. Lawrence Messina with the WV Department of Homeland Security, told 59News The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation along with state troopers responded to the facility Monday, February 14, 2022. The prison requested additional help after a […]
WELCH, WV
WVNS

Fayette County woman sentenced to prison for selling drugs

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A woman from Fayette County was sentenced to prison on Thursday, February 17, 2022, for selling drugs. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Susan M. Boley, 40 of Edmond, was sentenced to one to five years in prison for the felony crime of selling methamphetamine. On August 7, […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Virginia burning law in effect

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Department of Forestry announced February 15, 2022, the 4 p.m. burning law is now in effect. The 4 p.m. burning law will be effect February 15, 2022, to April 30, 2022, prohibiting open air burning until after 4 p.m. The Virginia DOF recommends chipping, composting or building brush piles […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Wyoming County BOE votes on mask mandate

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — After heated debates and protests, the Wyoming County Board of Education has voted on whether or not to continue with the current mask mandate. According to a press release, the Board voted 3-2, in favor of continuing the Mask Mitigation Strategies required across all Wyoming County Schools. Mask Mitigation Strategies consist […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Just For Kids Inc. honors Raleigh County Prosecutor

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local prosecutor was named the winner of the 2022 Just For Kids Inc. Champion of Children Award. Raleigh County Prosecutor Benjamin Hatfield has been awarded the Champion of Children Award for 2022. The award is given to those dedicated to working with the children and families who experience the trauma […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy