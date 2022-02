Charlotte Patterson predicts... another tough day on the road for the Lasses. The Lasses travel to Prenton Park at the weekend to face off against league leaders Liverpool. Sunderland drew 2-2 last weekend against Sheffield, despite taking the lead twice. The lasses seemed to have built well on their game against Birmingham in the cup and deployed a 5-4-1 formation which allowed us to have some fluidity and energy going down the wings when on the attack, but to double up in defence when Sheffield were on the ball. Hopefully we see a similar formation adopted this weekend by the gaffer. Abbey Joice has been in some fine form for the lasses in recent games and will undoubtedly be one of the key players for us heading into these tough fixtures.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO