The clock is ticking, and Emmanuel Macron is about to make the announcement everyone knows is coming. He’s running for re-election. He doesn’t have to formally join the race until March 4, and for now, he’s making full use of the advantages that coming with being the incumbent president. It’s not just that the Élysée Palace offers a photo backdrop fit for a king. Or that he meets with leaders of other countries—like Russia and Ukraine—to try to help them resolve their frightening differences. Or that French officials can claim the Russians want to steal Macron’s DNA .

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO