ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Two Feet Drops Two New Emotional & Unfiltered Singles, “Amy” & “Caviar”

By Mike Ali
this song is sick
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne thing we’ve learned from singer, songwriter, and producer, Two Feet, is that he abides by his own rules. The budding artist released his boundary and idea pushing concept album, Max Maco Is Dead Right?, last year...

thissongissick.com

Comments / 0

Related
respect-mag.com

Shenseea x Megan Thee Stallion Tag Team For “Lick”

Global artist, , has released a brand new single “Lick” (via Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records) featuring Megan Thee Stallion. “Lick” is the first official release off Shenseea’s upcoming debut album, ALPHA, which will be released March 11th. Produced by Murda Beatz, “Lick” features a snippet from...
MUSIC
Vulture

Saweetie and H.E.R. Drop Singles Anthem ‘Closer’ Ahead of Valentine’s Day

Are we any closer to Pretty Bitch Music, the debut album that Saweetie’s been teasing for literal years? Who’s to say? But we are closer to a new Saweetie song today. The rapper released “Closer,” her first song of 2022 and a collaboration with singer-songwriter H.E.R. Ahead of Valentine’s Day weekend, it’s a confident singles anthem. “I wanna fall in love for the weekend,” Saweetie opens the first verse, going on to fantasize about ordering room service with one of her three weekend boyfriends. And don’t we all wanna fall in love for this weekend? Over a bouncy ’80s-inspired beat, her bars pair with H.E.R.’s wispy chorus. “Pull me closer,” she sings. “It’s the freak in me, I wanna show you.” A video for the song, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, is on the way. In the meantime, let this track soundtrack your (not-so-)lonely weekend — and cross those fingers that Pretty Bitch Music isn’t far behind.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
mixmag.net

Lion Babe release single ‘Harder’ featuring Busta Rhymes

New York-based duo LION BABE have released their latest single, ‘Harder’, which features Busta Rhymes. Following on from the duo’s third studio album ‘Rainbow Child’, ‘Harder’ is an uptempo house and hip-hop cut with energetic rap verses from Rhymes. The tune is about...
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Surprise! Saweetie and H.E.R. Drop a New Song Together

Surprise — Saweetie and H.E.R. have a new song together! On Feb. 10, the artists dropped a collab titled "Closer." In the sultry, feel-good track, Saweetie and H.E.R. sing about wanting to get more intimate with their partners, singing, "Hold me closer / It's the freak in me, I wanna show ya / It feels so good don't want it to be over."
CELEBRITIES
floodmagazine.com

Take Flight in the Video for New Single “Rocket on My Feet”

2018 feels like a lifetime ago. Even without the time warp that this pandemic has been, the increasing speed of life consistently abetted by technology makes four years feel like a lifetime. In reality, though, it wasn’t all that long ago that the husband-wife duo of St. Lucia released their last album, Hyperion, featuring vibrant, funky dance singles “Walking Away” and “Paradise Is Waiting.” Today, though, they return with their first new music since then, and “Rocket on My Feet” hardly feels removed from the upbeat sounds they last presented us with.
THEATER & DANCE
NYS Music

Long Island Hip Hop Singer Carly X Releases “A Dark Frequency”

Long Island singer Carly X has released her new project called A Dark Frequency, featuring two songs “Lowkey” and “Don’t Mind Me.”. Growing up, she was influenced by a variety of artists, from SugarHill to McFadden & Whitehead, and also Marvin Gaye. She started writing music at age six, and once she discovered female rappers like Nicki Minaj and Queen Latifah, she started writing her own rap verses.
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unfiltered#Caviar
thisisrnb.com

Kem Drops New single “Stuck On You”

Kem is back with another classic “ode to love” with his latest single titled “Stuck On You.”. From the very first note, Kem’s signature smooth velvety vocals are on full display tugging at your heartstrings, making temperatures rise. With a steady vibe that moves the meter, making one want to stay close, he is the consummate balladeer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
this song is sick

Independent Artist Kovey Coles Finds Calm on Soulful New Single “Shaken”

LA-based rapper, singer, and instrumentalist Kovey Coles has blended his love for both hip hop and alternative music to land on a vibe that he calls “guitar-centered indie rap.” His jazzy and soulful sound has led to him blowing up on TikTok and getting booked for SXSW. His new single, “Shaken,” is a poignant track where he shines a light on how easy it is to get caught up in online life.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: He Was A God's Two New Stars

He Was A God recently released their debut EP, "The Smile & The Scar", and to celebrate we asked Ben Curns to tell us about the song "Two New Stars". Here is the story:. I think one of the strongest marriages of music and lyrics in our catalogue is on our song, "Two New Stars". Here is the story behind that song. When I heard the track for the first time, my first impression was that the verse section sounded sinister; it is a truly evil sounding riff. However, the chorus and bridge sections evoked a certain light, a rising energy, and positivity. I wanted to tell a story that contained both the darkness and the light. I wanted some words that would match the two seemingly disparate feels.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
this song is sick

Listen to ODESZA’s First Single in 4 Years, “The Last Goodbye”

It’s been a long four-year hiatus for ODESZA. That break, however, comes to an official end today, as the duo has released a brand new single titled “The Last Goodbye,” featuring the vocals of Bettye LaVette. This return is as triumphant as they come, with their new...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Fakear Transforms The Palace of Versailles into Emotive Song “Palace of Time”

Today we have a collaboration that’s not between two musicians but between a producer and a place. The famous Palace of Versailles has come up with the intriguing idea to invite musicians to explore the grounds and make a song inspired by its acoustic environment. For this year’s session, out today, the amazing Fakear had the honor of creating “Palace Of Time.”
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Slowly Slowly have dropped their new single, 'Nothing On'

Slowly Slowly have dropped their new single, 'Nothing On'. It's the first taste of new music from the group since their 2021 single 'Blueprint', and it arrives ahead of their upcoming Aussie live dates. Frontman Ben Stewart says: "With this song I really tried to push the margin out on...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Ms Amy Birks unveils video for brand new single In Our Souls

Ms Amy Birks returns with a video for her brand new single In Our Souls, which you can watch in full below. It's the title track of her upcoming album, which will be released physically on June 17, and digitally on April 8. “I wanted to keep this video simple,"...
MUSIC
this song is sick

DUSA Drops Insane Experimental Bass Track “Flux”

DUSA, a duo comprised of Luke Forgay and Lydia Stockar, are known to go wild with bass, and that’s exactly what they’ve done on their new track “Flux.” Before you hit play on this one, make sure you have an extinguisher nearby… because this thing is fiery.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy