Catch the big game around town

The comedic actress attempts to smuggle a leprechaun through airport security during the online sportsbook’s Super Bowl spot. Jennifer Coolidge hilariously plays Lady Luck taking a much-needed vacation for Fan Duel’s hilarious Super Bowl LVI commercial. The gist is that Fan Duel is offering such incredible odds (56-1) for betting on either the Cincinnati Bengals or LA Rams to win Sunday’s big game that Lady Luck can finally relax and take some time off. And Jennifer/Lady Luck intends to do just that, as she is spotted at an airport on her way to Bora Bora. But while going through security, Jennifer runs into a bit of trouble as she is smuggling a leprechaun. “Oh, he’s only 3 ounces,” Jennifer pleads to the guard. As the commercial concludes with Jennifer making her way to the plane, a voiceover is heard saying, “The Super Bowl is your luckiest day ever!” Jennifer coyly adds, “Mine too, buddy boy.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO