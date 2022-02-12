Chris LeDoux This Cowboy’s Hat (Music Video and Lyrics)

Enjoy playing the Chris Stapleton "Tennessee Whiskey" audio video that became the most popular music video of his career . . . The Chris Stapleton Tennessee Whiskey cover was recorded an R&B-influenced version for his debut studio album Traveller released in 2015. His cover was never officially released to radio as a single, but it was released as a promotional CD single. On November 4, 2015, Stapleton performed it at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards as a duet with Justin Timberlake. The performance was described as the best moment of the night by music writers. Based solely on two days sales after the broadcast, it reached number one on the Hot Country Songs chart.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO