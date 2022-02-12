ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Chris LeDoux This Cowboy’s Hat (Music Video and Lyrics)

By steve
countryfancast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy watching the Chris LeDoux "This Cowboy's Hat" music video that became his most popular video of all time . . . The Chris LeDoux This Cowboy’s Hat song was released in 1982 as a track for his album “I Used to Want to Be a Cowboy”. LeDoux is a country...

countryfancast.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryfancast.com

Dixie Chicks “Cowboy Take Me Away” [Music Video and Lyrics]

Country music group Dixie Chicks went number one with "Cowboy Take Me Away" in February 2000! Watch the music video here. The Dixie Chicks‘ “Cowboy Take Me Away” was penned by group member Martie Seidel alongside Marcus Hummon. The song was released in November 1999 as the second single from their album Fly. It reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles and Tracks chart on February 5, 2000. In 2020, the Dixie Chicks formally changed their name to “The Chicks”.
MUSIC
countryfancast.com

Luke Combs Better Together (Video and Lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Luke Combs "Better Together" lyric video and see the song details here.... The Luke Combs Better Together song was released in 2019 as a track on his “What You See is What You Get” album. This song reached #1 on the Billboard Country Music chart starting February 6, 2021.
MUSIC
countryfancast.com

Luke Bryan I See You (Video and Lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Luke Bryan "I See You" official lyric video and see the song details here. song was was released in November 2014 as the sixth and final single from his 2013 album Crash My Party. This song reached #1 on the Billboard Country singles chart starting February 7, 2015.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
countryfancast.com

Lonestar Tell Her (video and lyrics)

Enjoy playing the Lonestar "Tell Her" audio video and see the song details here. . . The Lonestar Tell Her song was was released in September 2000 as the fifth and final single from their third studio album Lonely Grill (1999). This song reached number one on the Billboard Hot country songs chart starting February 3, 2001, becoming their sixth number one hit.
MUSIC
countryfancast.com

Loretta Lynn Lay Me Down Duet with Willie Nelson [Video and Lyrics]

Enjoy watching the Loretta Lynn "Lay Me Down" music video featuring Willie Nelson that became the most popular music video of her career . . . The Loretta Lynn Lay Me Down song was featured on the 2016 album, Full Circle. With over 7.1 million views on YouTube, Loretta Lynn‘s...
MUSIC
countryfancast.com

Chris Stapleton Tennessee Whiskey (Video and Lyrics)

Enjoy playing the Chris Stapleton "Tennessee Whiskey" audio video that became the most popular music video of his career . . . The Chris Stapleton Tennessee Whiskey cover was recorded an R&B-influenced version for his debut studio album Traveller released in 2015. His cover was never officially released to radio as a single, but it was released as a promotional CD single. On November 4, 2015, Stapleton performed it at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards as a duet with Justin Timberlake. The performance was described as the best moment of the night by music writers. Based solely on two days sales after the broadcast, it reached number one on the Hot Country Songs chart.
MUSIC
countryfancast.com

Little Big Town Better Man (Music Video and Lyrics)

Little Big Town's "Better Man" music video is so powerful. Watch it here and view the song's complete lyrics. The Little Big Town Better Man song reached #1 on the Country Music chart starting February 11, 2017. Little Big Town‘s “Better Man” song tells the story of a love tarnished and broken by the misdeeds perpetrated by an important figure in the protagonist’s life.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Ledoux
Person
Porter Wagoner
countryfancast.com

Dolly Parton Joshua (Videos and Lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Dolly Parton "Joshua" live performance that was her first song to reach #1 on the Hot Country Songs chart... The Dolly Parton Joshua song was released on November 9, 1970 as the first single and title track from the album Joshua. The song was her very first single to reach number 1 on the US Billboard country charts reaching number 1 on February 6, 1971.
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Watch Willie Nelson In Emotional Performance After His Best Friend Died

Country legend Willie Nelson closed out the second night of the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This was Nelson’s eleventh return to the rotating stage—nine of these are solo performances, while the other two were with Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, and Johnny Cash as the Highwaymen.
HOUSTON, TX
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton floors fans with long curly hair in unrecognizable throwback

Blake Shelton's appearance had fans doing a double-take on Thursday. The Voice star looked so different rocking long, glossy, curly locks and extended sideburns instead of his usual salt and pepper hue in a throwback photo shared on Instagram. The image appears to have been taken at the start of Blake's career, although his style hasn't changed as much as his hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Back Up Against The Wall#Bulldog#Indian
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Vietnam
thebrag.com

Eric Clapton claims subliminal messages are forcing people into obediance

Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy