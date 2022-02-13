NBA Twitter reacts to Klay Thompson's 33 point performance in Warriors' win vs. Lakers
For the first time since returning to the court from an extended injury absence, Klay Thompson suited up against his childhood team, the Los Angeles Lakers.
In a primetime battle against LeBron James and the Lakers on Saturday at San Francisco’s Chase Center, Thompson stole the show.
As the Lakers surged to a comeback to steal the lead in the fourth quarter, Thompson answered the bell. On the way to his season-high in points since returning from injury, Thompson caught fire for 16 points in the final frame alone.
Thompson helped the Warriors rally to a 117-115 victory over the Lakers with three triples on four attempts in the fourth quarter.
The 31-year-old guard finished the contest with a game-high 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the floor with five triples and five rebounds in 30 minutes.
Alongside Thompson, his Splash Brother Steph Curry added 24 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the field including a clutch layup in the final seconds to help seal the Warriors’ win.
After the Warriors stopped their two-game slide by edging the Lakers by two points, the NBA community on Twitter exploded with different reactions about Thompon’s official return to the spotlight. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Saturday night.
