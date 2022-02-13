NBA Twitter reacts to Klay Thompson's 33 point performance in Warriors' win vs. Lakers

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time since returning to the court from an extended injury absence, Klay Thompson suited up against his childhood team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

In a primetime battle against LeBron James and the Lakers on Saturday at San Francisco’s Chase Center, Thompson stole the show.

As the Lakers surged to a comeback to steal the lead in the fourth quarter, Thompson answered the bell. On the way to his season-high in points since returning from injury, Thompson caught fire for 16 points in the final frame alone.

Thompson helped the Warriors rally to a 117-115 victory over the Lakers with three triples on four attempts in the fourth quarter.

The 31-year-old guard finished the contest with a game-high 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the floor with five triples and five rebounds in 30 minutes.

Alongside Thompson, his Splash Brother Steph Curry added 24 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the field including a clutch layup in the final seconds to help seal the Warriors’ win.

After the Warriors stopped their two-game slide by edging the Lakers by two points, the NBA community on Twitter exploded with different reactions about Thompon’s official return to the spotlight. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Saturday night.

