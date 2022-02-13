ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trippier’s free kick helps Newcastle to 3rd straight EPL win

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Kieran Trippier scored from a free kick for the second time in six days to fire Newcastle...

Trippier out for Newcastle with broken foot

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Kieran Trippier must take a break from his fast start to life at Newcastle after sustaining a broken left foot. Scans have shown the England full back fractured the fifth metatarsal bone during the 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday. The northeast club didn’t give an exact timeframe for Trippier’s absence and only said he “will be sidelined for the club’s upcoming fixtures.” Trippier is one of five January signings by the club, which has recently come under Saudi ownership. He scored the winner from a direct free kick against Villa. He also curled home a free kick in the 3-1 victory over Everton last Tuesday.
NEWCASTLE, CA
