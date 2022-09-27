Netflix’s ‘That ‘70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ‘90s Show’: Everything to Know So Far

Hello Wisconsin! Fans of That ‘70s Show are headed to Point Place in the ‘90s with Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti’s daughter for the Netflix spinoff series , aptly titled That ‘90s Show .

Topher Grace and Laura Prepon starred as Eric and Donna in the original show, which aired on FOX for eight seasons from 1999 to 2006. They were joined on screen by Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) and Danny Masterson (Steven Hyde).

News of the spinoff series was first announced by the streamer in October 2021. At the time, Deadline reported that Netflix gave a green light to the series with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Eric’s parents, Red and Kitty Forman. This time around, instead of looking over their son’s every move, they’ll oversee their granddaughter, Leia Forman, while she’s in town for the summer.

In February 2022, newcomer Callie Haverda officially nabbed the role of Leia, a teenager who is the perfect combination of her mom and dad. While in Point Place for the summer, Leia wants an adventure, which she will find with a new friend group of her own.

“HELLO WISCONSIN!” Haverda captioned an Instagram post following her casting announcement. “I cannot begin to tell you how excited I am!!!!!”

Years before the idea for a That ‘70s Show spinoff came about, Grace expressed his interest in a reunion for the fan-favorite series.

“I would do it for sure because that was a very wonderful time for us,” the Home Economics star told The Hollywood Reporter in May 2018. “We were all very close, having that experience every single day with each other. It was great to broadcast it out once a week, but, like, I’m still great friends with those guys. So the fact that someone would pay us to go [hang] out together.”

Although he was enthusiastic about the idea, Grace was skeptical about wrangling the entire cast.

“If someone said to you, ‘What if I got your whole high school class back together and you hung out for a year?’ Yeah, I don’t think it will happen,” the actor continued. “It would be so hard to bring that crew together. For me, I’d do it if no one ever saw it. Just ’cause it would be great to hang out with them for a week or something.”

The Powers That Be managed to get Grace — and several other original That ‘70s Show stars — to reprise their roles for the spinoff.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about That ‘90s Show so far: