2 Men and Teenage Boy Wounded in Shooting at Park in Colinas Del Sol

San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Two young men and a teenage boy were wounded Saturday evening in a shooting that occurred while they were hanging out in a park in the Colinas Del Sol neighborhood of San Diego.

The shooting was reported at 5:54 p.m. in the 4100 block of 54th Street, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

One or two male suspects fired multiple gunshots at the 20- and 19- year-old men and the 17-year-old boy, Heims said.

All three victims were taken by paramedics to a hospital for treatment of wounds not believed life-threatening, he said.

An investigation was underway.