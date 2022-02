Hot Sauce and Panko looks like a convenience store, with wire racks and floor-to-ceiling shelves with every kind of hot sauce imaginable. But the wings are actually the main attraction at this Nob Hill spot. One order here comes with five pieces for $6.99 (the $11.99 special includes a sweet Belgian waffle). They also have a ton of flavors to choose from, but some of our favorites include salt and pepper; the “green” with cilantro, jalapeño, and ginger; and Korean-style wings slathered in gochujang. This place does a serious takeout business, but there are two small standing tables inside, so if you just need something quick, you can eat here, too.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO