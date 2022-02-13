“LetsGoBrandon” Foundation Re-launches Crypto Coin with Improved Tokenomics; Installs Veteran Executive Management; Brandonbilt Motorsports Consolidates IP

Humans.ai is a deep tech start-up dedicated to building a framework for using ethical practices within the world of artificial intelligence. The main objective is to ensure that artificial intelligence is aligned with specific and clearly defined ethical values. It’s meant to blur the lines of real life and artificial intelligence without compromising the things human beings already know and love about the human experience. The Proof-Of-Human Consensus Algorithm relies on users to provide biometric data in order to prove that assets and devices are still under biological supervision.

