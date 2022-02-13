ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Prismafood Spiral?

By Gadjowheaty
thefreshloaf.com
 1 day ago

HI Gary - I just exchanged with her, she is a French home baker. This one is a 20L, can handle 3-15 kg! It's a company I hadn't seen until I saw her post, "Prismafood," an Italian make. She said "Oui...

www.thefreshloaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefreshloaf.com

The Provincial Italian baker feeds the goats, then he starts the bread

Stamattina, ho voglia di fingere di essere un panettiere di provincia di un paesino di montagna del sud Italia. (This morning, I feel like pretending to be a provincial baker in a mountain village in southern Italy) Please excuse the thin natural preferment. Smile...#NOBIGATODAY. "T" minus 60 minutes until frementolyse...
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Dough not rising

Yes, you can dissolve some yeast in a spoonful of water and knead it in. Highly enriched doughs are a challenge for sourdough, I've had issues like that before...
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

troubleshooting sourdough loaf

I'm hoping to get some feedback on this loaf. I've been milling my own flour for a few years and having difficulty getting the good results that seem to come so easily with the stuff in the store. The picture is my most recent loaf. Everything about it turned out pretty well, except the shape. It seems to "rise" outwards, not upwards. The texture and flavor are good, it's just not holding its shape well in the pan.
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Simple rye with coriander

Your wonderfully simple formula -- 100% hydration + scald -- is similar to Emmanuel Hadjiandreou's coriander/orange zest rye from "How to Make Sourdough" that I blogged about a while back (https://www.thefreshloaf.com/node/69750/hadjiandreous-corianderorange-zest-100-rye) and that MiniOven has been perfecting and posting about in the rye community bake. Cheers!. Rob. Martadella. February 11,...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Food Drink#Prismafood Spiral#French#Italian
thefreshloaf.com

FLAS Bread in a FLASH

200 flour (bread flour 13-14% protein) 60 flas (flourless lactic acid starter) 30 semolina (medium grind, soaked in the fridge for over 24 hours and strained just before use) 0000 Mix all ingredients together using stand mixer for 4-6 min (start of bulk - Brod&Taylor setting 28C|82F) 0030 Laminate. 0100...
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Buttermilk Rye Spelt Pullman

I worked on this formula originally posted by D Snyder who got it on Instagram. It’s 1300g a perfect size for the 13” Pullman. Mostly whole grain loaves require a larger TDW than white loaves. I didn’t get a good pic of the risen dough before retard… it’s too high to open fully now so there’s your measuring tool 🤦‍♀️.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Gashes along bottom sides.

For a French friend who has had trouble with this for a long time. Can you help me diagnose?. (I said to him It would be helpful to see a couple photos - one from the top, and one showing the crumb). Underproofed?. Forming too tightly?. Inadequate steaming? - it...
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

85th bake. 02/08/2022. Denisa's 100% rye, take 5.

This is my 5th bake based on Denisa's 100% rye recipe. 4th submission to the Rye Community bake. 3rd time with home-milled rye flour (227 grams), but also has the last of my store-bought Malsena stone-ground whole rye from Lithuania (250 grams). Previous bakes in this series:. ... Formula to...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thefreshloaf.com

Yorkville-inspired baguettes

We bought some cheese on a market across the border in France on the weekend. So my girlfriend requested some baguettes to go with them, since all my equipment including the baking steel finally arrived from Edinburgh. I wanted to try Benny's Yorkville baguette formula (sans any seeds this time), but I needed a slightly different schedule than in Benny's recipe, so I prepared the levain overnight and increased the % PFF, and shortened the bulk fermentation time. I didn't do a very long cold ferment, but after I observed some growth in the dough I kept it on the balcony outside for a few hours (around 12 degrees C), hoping shorter cool fermentation would still allow some more flavour development.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Old strapped loaf pan -- yes or no?

I was given an old strapped loaf pan by a friend and I'm trying to work out what it's made of and whether, with some love and care, it'll be safe for baking. (FYI I usually prefer to avoid non-stick cookware). I'd love to chuck a baking sheet over it...
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Rhubarb Sourdough with candied ginger & cardamom

Posted a version of this in the past. New improved and updated. Stunning flavor profile and tender crumb. I feed my white YW starter and have it bubbling and super active before using. I don’t keep a discard so always make the “ quick” bread in a regular sourdough fashion .
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Inexpensive, homemade starter fermenter

Just wanted to show off the inexpensive fermentation chamber for sourdough starters I made. It has gone through a few upgrades, but this is the final version (probably). This started with a small Igloo Legend 12 cooler. I chose to heat it by attaching a small reptile heating pad to the inside back wall. I wired in an STC-1000 temperature controller, attaching the temperature sensor to a thermowell I had previously used, and inserted a small snap-in receptacle in the back.
thefreshloaf.com

Struggling trying to get "explosive" peel-back oven spring

I have Oven Spring Envy. I admit it. It is rare that I get that huge, head back, laughing face on my bread, more of a gentle smile. I see a lot of loaves where the top layer is peeled back all the way to the top with the bulge of risen bread forming a basketball.
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Improvised volkornbrot

Here's another of your amazing looking breads that begs for explanation. Altus, coffee and rye? Sounds like amazing ingredients. And a lovely crumb. I've got a bunch of altus in my freezer, home roasted coffee beans ready to brew, and a jar of home sprouted rye. Your bread looks interesting to try. How is the flavour?
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Sourdough in a cold temperature

I am in London (England) and to keep bills under control my flat is not heated during the day. The temperature in the kitchen is around 19C (66F). My starter is made up with 50% plain flour 50% wholemeal rye. It never doubles . I would say it rises by 33% on a good day. I feed daily, by removing 50% of the levain and replacing with about same/ 150% volume of fresh flour and about same volume of tap water as flour. So about 1:1.5:1.5.
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

The French Crown Bread Loaves

I recently tried 2 French traditional loaves in the shape of the crown:. 1. La Couronne Bordelaise | Bordeaux Crown Sourdough Bread (photo on the left) 2. La Couronne Lyonnaise / The Lyon Crown Sourdough Bread (photo on the right) Two different French towns, similar look but different shaping techniques.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Oatmeal Bread with Cinnamon and Raisins from Hamelman's "Bread"

Today I baked a couple loaves of Hamelman's Oatmeal Bread with Cinnamon and Raisins. It was my third bake of this recipe. The only modification I made was, while I had used AP flour before, this time I used King Arthur Baking "Bread Flour." The higher-gluten flour was naturally a bit thirstier, and it ended up with a more open crumb. It was a bit chewier, but the flavor was unchanged.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

bread friendly (consumer) gas ovens

Why not just get an electric oven?.. That would be my preference, but I'm in a rented apartment with a 120 volt 20 amp circuit and a recommended 1920 watt upper limit. I believe most full size ovens require more power than this. If I owned the apartment, I would redo the wiring and invest in a nice baking oven, but that isn't an option. The ignition failed recently, which triggered an exploration of alternatives. It was fixed last night, but there are enough other issues with this low end aging gas unit (oven door, insulation and burners) that I would consider buying a better gas replacement if it existed. I'm sure there are better gas ovens we would be happier with, but a model that still has the vented design drawback wouldn't be compelling enough to purchase one. We are also considering a countertop combi oven, such as the Anova Precision Oven (or Cadco?), which might be large enough and versatile enough for daily dinner for two (with the benefit of steam), but small enough to bake single hearth loaves with 1800 watts. That's a different thread. I was curious if they even make sealed gas oven models, or steam injection ovens. Perhaps that is wishful thinking.
LIFESTYLE
thespruce.com

5 Ways to Use Bouclé in Your Home This Winter and Beyond

Bouclé may be versatile enough to serve as a year-round material in your home, but there's something about the soft, three-dimensional texture that makes it particularly perfect for winter. It's a material that can almost be felt through images. The tactile bumps and tufts of fluff are soft to the touch but visually appealing, too. And anything that evokes warmth—whether visually or literally—is no doubt a perfect decision for rooms during the coldest months.
INTERIOR DESIGN
AccuWeather

Video of FedEx driver really delivers some winter comedy

The sun was shining and the task seemed easy enough -- but a doorbell camera captured how a routine delivery turned into quite the struggle. They all could be contenders on America's Funniest Home Videos. Footage of hilarious yet unfortunate mishaps of people slipping and sliding all over the place on winter's icy and snowy landscape have made their way onto home surveillance cameras and family cellphones everywhere.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy