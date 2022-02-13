Prismafood Spiral?

Why not just get an electric oven?.. That would be my preference, but I'm in a rented apartment with a 120 volt 20 amp circuit and a recommended 1920 watt upper limit. I believe most full size ovens require more power than this. If I owned the apartment, I would redo the wiring and invest in a nice baking oven, but that isn't an option. The ignition failed recently, which triggered an exploration of alternatives. It was fixed last night, but there are enough other issues with this low end aging gas unit (oven door, insulation and burners) that I would consider buying a better gas replacement if it existed. I'm sure there are better gas ovens we would be happier with, but a model that still has the vented design drawback wouldn't be compelling enough to purchase one. We are also considering a countertop combi oven, such as the Anova Precision Oven (or Cadco?), which might be large enough and versatile enough for daily dinner for two (with the benefit of steam), but small enough to bake single hearth loaves with 1800 watts. That's a different thread. I was curious if they even make sealed gas oven models, or steam injection ovens. Perhaps that is wishful thinking.

