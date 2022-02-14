Fremont School District 79 Moving To Remote Learning Until Further Notice Following Multiple Reports of Protests

CHICAGO (CBS) – Following reports of planned protests, all Fremont District 79 schools will move to full remote learning starting Monday, according to a statement on the district’s website.

“These protests would create a substantial disruption to the learning environment and would negatively impact our ability to deliver education to our students.”

The move to remote learning will remain in effect until further notice using their established eLearning Day Procedures for emergency days.

Protests have erupted following recent rulings regarding masks in schools as parents and students want a choice to wear masks in the classroom.

“While we all anticipated an expedited ruling already that may have provided a higher level of clarity, that has not happened, and it now appears that the matter may be litigated for a longer period of time.”

Last week, Gov. JB Pritzker announced that he is lifting the mask mandate beginning Feb 28 as numbers of COVID cases continue to fall. The current Executive Order mandating masking in schools remains effective until March 6.

The district asks for partnership to have student learning as the primary focus and make schools a safe and welcoming environment regardless of viewpoints.

“Our schools cannot become battlegrounds for differing adult opinions. Thank you for your support and we will continue to keep parents updated.”