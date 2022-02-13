ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Man Arrested in Connection with the Shooting of Two Annapolis Children Released on His Own Recognizance

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UhGkc_0eDOr3TB00
.

The man who police say was arrested following the shooting of two children in Annapolis has been released on his own recognizance.

At around 7:21pm on February 12, 2022, units were dispatched to a location on Monument Street following reports of injured subjects.  Upon arrival, two unidentified juveniles were found with injuries consistent with being shot.  Both children were flown to an area trauma center in conditions that are unknown at this time. 


According to an Annapolis Police Department spokesperson, the shooting occured in the 100 block of Obery Court. 

The two juveniles, a 14 year-old male and a 10 year-old female, were located nearby the incident in the unit block of Monument Street. The 14 year-old is in stable condition and the 10 year-old is in serious but stable condition.  


The suspect in the shooting is John Estep, 41, of Annapolis. He turned himself in to police without incident. Estep was arrested and charged with seven criminal charges related to the crime, including two counts of first degree assault. He was released on personal recognizance.  

Preliminary investigation reveals that police were called to the 100 block of Obery Court at 7:19pm for the report of a possible home invasion. Shortly after the initial call the police received multiple calls that two juveniles had been shot. The investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is continuing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1CW3_0eDOr3TB00
.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS News

Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe pleads guilty in spy case

A Maryland-based naval nuclear engineer accused of trying to pass information about nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. Jonathan Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, was formally indicted by a grand jury in October on one count of "conspiracy to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS News

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva gets to compete after failed drug test. Sha'Carri Richardson wants to know why she was treated differently.

U.S. track star Sha'Carri Richardson, who missed out on the Olympics last year after testing positive for marijuana, is calling out what she believes to be a racial bias when it comes to drug testing in sports. It was revealed this week that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva failed a drug test ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing – but has been cleared to compete.
SPORTS
CBS News

Eminem takes a knee during Super Bowl halftime show

Eminem took a knee during the star-studded Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night, becoming one of the most talked about moments of the year's biggest sporting event. While performing "Lose Yourself" on Sunday night, the 15-time Grammy winner got on his knee and held his head. It appeared to be a gesture to free agent quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, who led kneeling protests in 2016 during the national anthem to bring attention to police brutality and racial injustice. Kaepernick has maintained he's been kept off of the field because of the protests.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Recognizance#Crime#Police#Obery Court
NBC News

'Animal House,' 'Ghostbusters' film maker Ivan Reitman dies at 75

"Ghostbusters" producer Ivan Reitman, the moviemaker behind a canon of film that took young baby boomers from fringe comedy clubs and cast them in blockbusters with a surreal view of grownup life, has died. He was 75. A representative for Ivan Reitman's son, writer-producer-director Jason Reitman, referred NBC to a...
MOVIES
CBS News

Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also has COVID-19

London — Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the future Queen Consort of the U.K., has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, the royal family said on Monday. The news came four days after Camilla's husband, heir to the British throne Prince Charles, tested positive and went into self-isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
32K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy