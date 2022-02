Allan Knudsen of Urbandale, Iowa spent more than 20 years of his life making dreams come true for critically ill children. His obituary in The Des Moines Register added this of his involvement: "he followed the children and their families throughout the years becoming like part of their family. He was influential in the formation of the Des Moines Kiwanis Miracle League in 2007 believing baseball is for all children no matter their abilities. He was the announcer every Saturday for the games, knowing each individual by name."

URBANDALE, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO