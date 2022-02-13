ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady comeback rumors already in motion, Bucs could look at trade for star quarterback: report

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback situation for the 2022 season is in flux. The Buccaneers have only two quarterbacks on the current roster – Blaine Gabbert, who backed up Tom Brady the last two seasons, and rookie Kyle Trask, who is about to enter his second year....

Bucs’ Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on Tom Brady retirement

The NFL world will have to get used to a new reality next season – one that doesn’t include Tom Brady. The legendary quarterback announced his retirement after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from Super Bowl contention. But according to Rob Gronkowski, we won’t need to get too comfortable with the arrangement just yet.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Reveals How the Super Bowl Is Different for Her This Year

This year’s Super Bowl is going to feel a little bit different than usual for Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan. There’s no doubt about that. Nowadays, Bridget Moynahan is best known for her role in Blue Bloods. She has been starring in the CBS police procedural since 2010. Moynahan plays Erin Reagan in the show, an assistant district attorney for New York County. She’s the daughter of Frank Reagan, who’s played by Tom Selleck, and a sister to Danny and Jamie Reagan. They are played by Donnie Wahlberg and Will Estes, respectively.
Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
Buccaneers eyeing trade for Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing an uncertain situation at the quarterback position in the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement, and they may try to replace the future Hall of Famer with another star. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that the Bucs are...
Deshaun Watson To Tampa Bay? Fans React To Rumors

On Sunday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are “leaving the door open” for Tom Brady to return for the 2022 season. However, if he decides to stay retired, the Buccaneers have contingency plans in place. According to Rapoport, the team has done “extensive homework” on a potential Deshaun Watson trade. The team is also “expected to explore” a trade for Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson.
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski
Kyle Trask
Russell Wilson
Tom Brady, Bucs Reportedly Haven’t Ruled Out QB Coming Out Of Retirement

TAMPA (CBS) – Tom Brady retired from football for less than two weeks ago. But rumors and speculation about his potential return to the NFL won’t stop popping up. The latest rumor came on Super Bowl Sunday from the NFL Network. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported that Tampa Bay is “leaving the door open for Tom Brady in case the legendary quarterback changes his mind on retirement.” Sources told the reporters that the Bucs “would do whatever is necessary for him to return.” Furthermore, the report indicated that changing his mind on retirement is “a possibility Brady himself isn’t completely ruling out.” Even Brady himself left the door open for a comeback during his most recent podcast episode. “I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said when asked if he would entertain a comeback. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything… You know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now. Should Brady remain retired, the NFL Network reported that the Bucs could turn their attention to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson or Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson.
Buccaneers could keep Tom Brady on active roster, indefinitely

Tom Brady is retired. Unless he isn’t. From the Buccaneers’ perspective. He’s still on the active roster. They’ll keep him there at least until June 1, since any move before then would trigger a $32 million cap charge for 2022. After June 1, they’re not required...
Tom Brady Has Not Ruled Out Playing In 2022; Bucs Interested In Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson

You didn’t really think that there wouldn’t be any Tom Brady “un-retirement” stories, did you? Less than two weeks after the legendary passer confirmed he would be hanging up the cleats, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com report that the Buccaneers are leaving the door open to a Brady return, and that Brady himself is not ruling out the possibility.
Report: Buccaneers open to possibility of Brady return, exploring QB trades

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not completely shut the door on the possibility that quarterback Tom Brady could return for the 2022 season. Tampa Bay is willing to do whatever is necessary to facilitate Brady's comeback, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. Brady retired from the NFL...
Gronk’s Theory on a Tom Brady Comeback

Will Tom Brady be back in a Bucs uniform next year? Rob Gronkowski told USA Today he doesn’t think it’ll happen. BUT he DOES think a comeback will happen “in a couple of years!”. Gronk thinks this whole Tom Brady retirement thing is just temporary. Gronk won...
Tom Brady Unretirement Rumors Gain Real Legitimacy With This Report

Tom Brady might be on the field in 2022 after all. The legendary quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, but that hasn’t stopped many from speculating that the 44-year-old could wind up changing his mind. Many believe that Brady would not want to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if he eventually decides to return for another season.
Rob Gronkowski Talks About Tom Brady Comeback

Rob Gronkowski talks about Tom Brady Comeback. Will Tom Brady be back in a Bucs uniform next year? Rob Gronkowski told USA Today he doesn’t think it’ll happen. BUT he DOES think a comeback will happen “in a couple of years!”. Gronk thinks this whole Tom Brady...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Indianapolis Colts
New England Patriots
Houston Texans
Seattle Seahawks
REPORT: Bucs Hoping For Brady Un-Retirement, Will Pursue Top QBs

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bucs aren’t ready to turn the page on Tom Brady just yet. In a Sunday report, Rapoport cited a source indicating the Bucs would do whatever is necessary for Brady to return. Rapoport also says that’s a possibility Brady hasn’t ruled out either. The star quarterback indicated as much when he said, “never say never” about a potential return on his “Let’s Go” podcast.
There’s Growing Bucs Quarterback Trade Speculation: Fans React

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the start of the 2022 regular season?. Tom Brady officially announced his retirement earlier this year. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is calling it a career. Probably, anyway. Brady seems to be leaving the door open for a...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepared to take swing at two potential replacements for Tom Brady

Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement from the NFL but he admittedly has not completely shut the door on a potential return for the 2022 season. According to a report from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leaving the door open on a Brady return but they are also preparing to take a swing at Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson.
