ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Air Fryer Corn on the Cob Recipe: Easy, Crisp & Juicy Corn Recipe for the Air Fryer

By 1541 Tips
30Seconds
30Seconds
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees F. Brush or dip...

30seconds.com

Comments / 0

Related
30Seconds

Amish Ground Beef Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
RECIPES
lowcarbyum.com

Air Fryer Hamburgers

5-Ingredient Recipes Simple Keto Meals Jump to Recipe. It’s so easy to make air fryer hamburgers – and it’s less greasy and healthier for you too. This recipe will help you cook up some juicy hamburgers in minutes!. Burgers of any kind are always big crowd-pleasers –...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Fryer#Corn On The Cob#Juicy#Food Drink#Crisp Juicy Corn Recipe
30Seconds

Best French Onion Soup Recipe: A Chef's Favorite Easy French Onion Soup Recipe

If you're anything like me – you’re always short on time, but long on flavor. Then this French onion soup recipe is perfect for you. This easy French onion soup recipe is so rich and delicious, you'll never believe how simple it is to make. It's one of my family's favorite meals for lunch or dinner, and I hope it will become one of your family faves, too!
RECIPES
Telegraph

Air fryers vs deep fryers – which is best?

Fried food. Crisp chips, hot and fluffy inside; crunchy-coated chicken; churros dunked in choco-late, or the fatty, sugary joy of doughnuts: it’s hard to think of anything that’s not better deep-fried. You could probably make my old slippers delicious by dipping them in batter and chucking them in a deep fat fryer.
FOOD & DRINKS
skinnytaste.com

Air Fryer Baked Sweet Potato

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. Make a perfectly air fryer baked sweet potato cooked in less time than it would in the oven – fluffy in the center with crisp skin!. Air Fryer Baked Sweet Potato. Adding to my list of air fryer recipes,...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mamalovesfood.com

Air Fryer Chicken Wings

Chicken wings in the air fryer are crispy on the outside and perfectly juicy on the inside. They’re all the flavor with no deep fried guilt!. Air fried chicken wings are so easy to make and taste amazing! Flavor with your favorite seasonings or sauces and enjoy for game day or an easy Friday night dinner. Don’t forget a batch of cake balls for dessert!
FOOD & DRINKS
Seattle Times

Want French fries with less grease? Try these 3 air-fryer recipes for a healthier take on comfort foods.

Being able to cook French fries with a lot less oil is one of the reasons air fryers were invented. While air-fryer fries may not be quite as deeply crunchy as their properly deep-fried cousins, they are nonetheless crisp, golden and satisfying in their own right — and a lot easier and less messy to prepare. Here, they are served with mayonnaise spiked with mustard and smoked paprika, for dunking. But for traditionalists, ketchup works just as well. Note that you can double the recipe, but you may have to cook the fries in batches, depending on the size of your fryer; consult the manual for specific instructions for your model.
RECIPES
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Quick and easy ground beef recipes

Recently, someone asked me, “What else can I make with ground beef this week besides spaghetti sauce, taco meat, or hamburgers?”. Using cooked ground beef works perfectly in a vast number of recipes and lends itself to a wide variety of cuisines, from Italian and Mexican to Greek and German foods.
RECIPES
Berkeley Voice

Best Air Fryer Recipes Vegetarian at Best

Best best Tips and References website . Search anything about best Ideas in this website. Best Air Fryer Recipes Vegetarian. Air fryer frozen broccoli is a great way to prepare this delicious veggie without getting it all soggy and soft! Easy air fryer vegetarian recipes. This simple vegetable side dish...
RECIPES
eatingbirdfood.com

Air Fryer Buffalo Cauliflower

This air fryer buffalo cauliflower recipe is crispy and crunchy and cooked to perfection. It’s the perfect game day appetizer or vegan snack that is delicious paired with your favorite creamy dip. I’ve already shared a recipe for buffalo cauliflower wings made in the oven, but we’re taking it...
RECIPES
wnctimes.com

AIR FRYER SHREDDED HASH BROWN CASSEROLE Recipe!

Air fryers make cooking so easy and yummy! I use mine at least once a day, this recipe can be for any meal!. Check it out! Let us know if you make it and how it turns out!. 1 cup (210 g) shredded hash browns , lightly packed. 3 slices...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Air Fryer Scallops

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve never cooked scallops at home, this briny, lemon-scented recipe is the perfect introduction. After whisking together the citrusy dill marinade, the air fryer does all the work for you — meaning dinner is on the table in less than 30 minutes. Here’s how to make easy air fryer scallops.
RECIPES
foodnetwork.ca

Easy Air Fryer Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken

A staple in Taiwanese night markets and boba cafes, these crispy, juicy little nuggets of chicken are loaded with flavour and oh-so poppable. Typically deep-fried, we gave this recipe the air fryer treatment for a slightly healthier twist that’s just as delicious as the original. The key to the Taiwanese popcorn chicken’s uniquely addictive taste is a generous sprinkle of five-spice powder and white pepper, two essential ingredients for the recipe. Although it’s not absolutely necessary to include the Sichuan peppercorns, they provide a playful numbing tingle that really adds to the overall mouthfeel. And while we love using tapioca starch to achieve the deeply satisfying crunch for this recipe, you can sub in corn starch in a pinch.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Pioneer Press

How the air fryer won our hearts — plus recipes!

A year ago, Rebecca Abbott, a food photographer and blogger in Mesa, Arizona, bought her first air fryer to develop recipes for a client’s blog. She started with the usual air-fryer specialties, frozen pizza rolls and tater tots, but it wasn’t long until she realized that her model could make pretty much anything she wanted. Four months later, she was stunned when her homemade cheesecake emerged from the device, baked to perfection in 20 minutes with no cracks or dips.
RECIPES
News4Jax.com

Air Fryer Friday: Uncrustables

Spread the butter evenly on each side of the Uncrustables. Place Uncrustables in the air fryer basket and cook at 350 degrees for 8 minutes, flipping the sandwiches halfway through cooking. Let the sandwiches sit for 2 minutes before serving. HOMEMADE:. 8 slices soft whole grain bread. About 1-2 tablespoons...
FOOD & DRINKS
30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy