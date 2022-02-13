Gizelle Bryant Celebrates Valentine’s Day with a Stunning Red Rose Cake

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Beyoncé is providing some style inspiration for the romantic holiday. The multi-hyphenate icon recently shared new photos of herself on Instagram showing off a set that’s part of Ivy Park’s forthcoming February 9 drop with Adidas, Ivy Heart. While posing against a white sofa and, in other pictures, a white curtain, Bey repped a velvet tracksuit in maroon with orange stripes down the sides. She paired the look with a matching strappy crop top and bucket hat and accessorized with white heart-shaped sunglasses, gold necklaces, white trainers, and a glam red lip.

