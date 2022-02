Minister for the armed forces James Heappey has warned against playing into an “expansionist” narrative of Nato and extending the alliance’s “collective security” to a non-member.Mr Heappey said the deterrence of Russia needed to go beyond economic sanctions, but that Nato’s “defensive” operations were “very different” from offering its collective security to a non-member “especially with the very real possibility that the alliance fractures as a result”.Writing in The Times, Mr Heappey said: “Nato has always been a defensive alliance that sovereign nations have chosen to join for their collective security. Nato does not attack others.It would also be exactly...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO