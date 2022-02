Canadian police made good on their promise and moved in to clear the remaining “Freedom Convoy” protesters and vehicles that had blocked the busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing. Law enforcement made around 12 arrests and towed seven vehicles just after dawn near the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario with Detroit. Officials celebrated that the protesters were removed without violence but it remains unclear when the bridge would reopen amid concerns that demonstrators could return. There are isolated reports that protesters made their way back to a previously cleared intersection near the Ambassador Bridge about an hour after police had said they had cleared the area. A Facebook group that supported the protesters called on people to return to the bridge.

