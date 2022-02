The Republican National Committee voted to censure Reps Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their roles on the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot, CNN reported. The committee censured them for supposedly undermining GOP efforts to win back majorities. “The Conference must not be sabotaged by Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger who have demonstrated, with actions and words, that they support Democrat efforts to destroy President Trump more than they support winning back a Republican majority in 2022,” the resolution read, according to The Washington Post. Both Ms Cheney and Mr Kinzinger joined eight other House Republicans...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO