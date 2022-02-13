ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise on 'Incredible' Fernandinho Following Norwich Win

By Srinivas Sadhanand
 1 day ago
An indisputable fact remains that ever since Fernandinho’s arrival at Manchester City in 2013, the Brazilian has rightly etched his name as one of the Premier League’s greatest ever defensive midfielders.

While the club captain has had to become accustomed to a much more reduced role this season, due to the continued rise of Rodri, the 36-year old’s all-action display against Norwich City was a reminder that he continues to be a fantastic footballer.

The veteran’s performance against the Canaries drew special praise from Pep Guardiola.

Speaking to ManCity.com after his side’s 4-0 triumph against Dean Smith’s men, Guardiola raved about Fernandinho’s display and his leadership within the dressing room.

I said many times what an incredible captain he is. On and off the pitch, he helps the team a lot,” he opened.

The Catalan boss continued, “In the locker room, he is always there to give good advice. Of course, Rodri is now in form but he cannot play every game. He played today with personality. I am very pleased with his performance.”

It’s impossible to disagree with Guardiola’s assessment, as the Brazilian international’s seniority, the heights he has reached during his nine-year spell at the club, and the respect he commands in the dressing room makes him a worthy skipper for the squad to take inspiration from.

And on the pitch, while the ageing midfielder may be past his unparalleled best, he continues to remain a stellar operator, as showcased by his dominant display at Carrow Road.

