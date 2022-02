Joe Cullen has a second title of the 2022 season, his ninth PDC title and his sixth Players Championship triumph overall after seeing off Damon Heta 8-4 in the final in Wigan. Last season, Cullen was lethal early doors in ProTour tournaments and has done the same this year after his Masters win, he has denied Heta a third title overall with 'The Heat' one of the leading lights so far this season on the ProTour.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO