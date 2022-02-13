ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

DraftKings Super Bowl Showdown Picks + Strategy For Rams Vs. Bengals

By Jacob Wayne
lineups.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSports betting is booming in recent months and Super Bowl LVI is going to see more wagers placed on it than any Super Bowl in American history. However, don’t forget Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) as an exciting way to get some action on the big game. In this article, I’ll take...

www.lineups.com

People

Odell Beckham Jr. Kisses Pregnant Girlfriend Lauren Wood's Baby Bump After Super Bowl Win

Odell Beckham Jr.'s baby waited just a little longer to arrive so dad could win the Vince Lombardi Trophy first. After the Los Angeles Rams were victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Beckham Jr., 29, was seen embracing his girlfriend, model Lauren Wood, and kissing her baby bump.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
Person
Matthew Stafford
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Matthew Stafford’s No-Look Throw

Of all the positive plays Matthew Stafford made during Super Bowl LVI, one throw in particular stood out the most. On the Rams’ game-winning drive, Stafford delivered a strike to Cooper Kupp for a 22-yard gain deep into Bengals territory. Upon closer review, it became clear that Stafford looked off safety Vonn Bell so much on the play that his throw to Kupp was actually a no-look toss.
NFL
#American Football#Daily Fantasy Sports#Dfs#Twitter#Wrs Tes#Rbs
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
Miami Herald

Stafford throws game-winner to Kupp as Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald ripped off his helmet and sprinted around the field at SoFi Stadium, pointing to his finger as he looked into the crowd. Rings were in order. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had harassed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throughout the second half of Super Bowl LVI and did so on the game’s decisive play, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 to preserve a 23-20 win Sunday.
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Super Bowl 2022: Rams activate Eric Weddle, who will serve as team’s defensive signal-caller vs. Bengals

Eric Weddle was at home, out of football for nearly two full seasons, when the Rams called him for an emergency reunion this postseason. Now, the 37-year-old safety is set to suit up for his first Super Bowl, with the team officially activating him from its practice squad on Saturday. The move confirms Weddle’s place in the starting lineup for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals, and comes days after defensive coordinator Raheem Morris indicated the veteran would serve as the Rams’ defensive signal-caller.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 reasons the Rams will beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams took down Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. Is Joe Burrow next?. They have the talent and coaching to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI today, it’s just a matter of playing a clean game and minimizing mistakes. If they play the way they did against the Cardinals and in the first half against the Buccaneers, the Rams will be crowned Super Bowl champs.
NFL
lineups.com

Cooper Kupp Super Bowl 56 MVP Odds

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium. The Rams, playing in their home stadium are a 4.5-point favorite with their money line at -200. For historical perspective, here are the top receiving performance by a Rams receiver in each of their Super Bowl appearances. The Rams were a 10-point underdog to the Steelers in Super Bowl XIV, losing 31-19. In the loss Los Angeles wide receiver, Billy Waddy had three receptions for 75 yards. In their next Super Bowl appearance (as the St. Louis Rams), they entered Super Bowl XXXIV as a seven-point favorite over the Tennessee Titans. The Rams Torry Holt had seven catches for 109 yards and one touchdown, while Isaac Bruce had six catches for 162 yards and a touchdown as the Rams captured their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history, 23-16. The franchise played in its third Super Bowl against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI, losing 20-17. Az-Zahir Hakim led the club in receiving with five catches for 90 yards in the loss. In their fourth Super Bowl appearance, the Rams back in Los Angeles were a two-point underdog to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Brandon Cooks led the team in receiving with eight catches for 120 yards in the 13-3 loss.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final score predictions for Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

One opponent stands between the Cincinnati Bengals and the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy. Said opponent is the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Those Rams won 12 games, emerging from one of the toughest divisions in football, the NFC West, where three teams had 10-plus wins, before seizing the NFC. They’re playing at their home stadium and happen to do a lot of things well that can hurt the Bengals in matchups.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Matt Stafford's Late TD to Cooper Kupp Propels Rams to Super Bowl LVI Victory

The Los Angeles Rams overcame two turnovers and the second-quarter loss of Odell Beckham Jr. to outlast the Bengals on Sunday and capture Super Bowl LVI. Matt Stafford, whom the franchised traded for this past offseason in order to increase its chances at securing the Lombardi Trophy, led a fourth-quarter comeback at SoFi Stadium in a victory that'll do a lot for his, Sean McVay and Aaron Donald's legacies.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cooper Kupp wins Super Bowl MVP for 2-touchdown game vs. Bengals

Cooper Kupp may not have won NFL MVP for his historic season, but he was the Most Valuable Player of the biggest game of the year. After catching eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns against the Bengals, Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP. He helped lead the Rams to the victory, catching the game-winning touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter.
NFL
lineups.com

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl 56 Odds

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Rams franchise will be making their fifth appearance in the Super Bowl; third while calling Los Angeles home. Per NFL.com, Los Angeles is 2-23 when trailing by 10 or more points in the second half since 2017, both wins came in the NFC Championship game. The Rams have won eight of their last nine games, the best record in the NFL since Week 13, including playoffs. This is the second consecutive season, one of the Super Bowl teams is playing in their home stadium; Rams (this season) and Buccaneers (last season); that scenario had not occurred in the first 54 Super Bowls.
NFL
cbs17

LA Rams defeat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) – In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy. It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season – and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.
NFL
The Independent

Super Bowl 2022 LIVE: Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals result as Cooper Kupp wins MVP

The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl 56 after a rollercoaster game with the Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper Kupp scored the winning touchdown before Aaron Donald made the decisive play in a 23-20 game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for three touchdowns as he out duelled Joe Burrow in a see-saw game that went back and forth before LA, on their home field, emerged victorious in the fourth quarter. It is a second Super Bowl win for the Rams, following their first - as the St Louis Rams - back in 1999, as coach Sean McVay makes amends for...
NFL

