NFL

FanDuel Super Bowl Showdown Picks + Strategy For Rams Vs. Bengals

By Patrick Monnin
lineups.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf 2021 wasn’t your year for Fantasy Football, FanDuel is offering one last shot at redemption via Super Bowl Showdown contests. With the sports world preparing to turn their attention to the NBA and NHL in the coming weeks, the showdown contest is the last thing standing between a year’s worth...

www.lineups.com

The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
theScore

4 takeaways from the Rams' Super Bowl victory over the Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams scored a late touchdown to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI 23-20. Let's take a closer look at what went down. Los Angeles constructed a championship-caliber roster by acquiring and leaning on pricey veterans. That strategy showed some cracks when Odell Beckham Jr. left the game after hurting his knee in the second quarter. With wideout Robert Woods and tight end Tyler Higbee already out with injuries, the Rams' depth was sorely tested. In the end, L.A.'s stars justified the wisdom of the team's approach.
NFL
#Fantasy Sports#Fantasy Basketball#American Football#Nba#Nhl#Gm#Mvp
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
lineups.com

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 56 Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Bengals franchise will be making their third appearance in the Super Bowl; in their previous two Super Bowls they faced the San Francisco 49ers. At 3-0, Cincinnati is one of two teams that have played in and never lost a Conference Championship game in the Super Bowl era. The Bengals have scored at least 18 points in each of their three postseason games this season. Per Elias, Cincinnati had scored 17 points or fewer in each of their previous seven playoff games, which was the longest streak in NFL history. The Bengals 18-point comeback over the Kansas City Chiefs tied the 2006 Indianapolis Colts for the largest comeback victory in Conference Championship game history.
NFL
Miami Herald

Stafford throws game-winner to Kupp as Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald ripped off his helmet and sprinted around the field at SoFi Stadium, pointing to his finger as he looked into the crowd. Rings were in order. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had harassed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throughout the second half of Super Bowl LVI and did so on the game’s decisive play, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 to preserve a 23-20 win Sunday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 reasons the Rams will beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams took down Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. Is Joe Burrow next?. They have the talent and coaching to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI today, it’s just a matter of playing a clean game and minimizing mistakes. If they play the way they did against the Cardinals and in the first half against the Buccaneers, the Rams will be crowned Super Bowl champs.
NFL
DFW Community News

Kupp’s Late TD Lifts Rams Over Bengals 23-20 In Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy. It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season — and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.
NFL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022: Here's how Bengals can contain Cooper Kupp, including forcing Matthew Stafford into mistakes

It's officially Super Bowl Sunday, as Matthew Stafford gets ready to duke it out at SoFi Stadium against Joe Burrow. Both quarterbacks have at least one nuclear weapon at their disposal, with the Los Angeles Rams' offense housing wideout Cooper Kupp and the Cincinnati Bengals bringing rookie sensation Ja'Marr Chase to the fight, but as the saying goes: in the end, there can only be one. If the Bengals want to be the last team standing when the confetti begins raining in Los Angeles on Sunday, they'd better figure out how to contain Kupp, and that's easier said than done.
NFL
lineups.com

Cooper Kupp Super Bowl 56 MVP Odds

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium. The Rams, playing in their home stadium are a 4.5-point favorite with their money line at -200. For historical perspective, here are the top receiving performance by a Rams receiver in each of their Super Bowl appearances. The Rams were a 10-point underdog to the Steelers in Super Bowl XIV, losing 31-19. In the loss Los Angeles wide receiver, Billy Waddy had three receptions for 75 yards. In their next Super Bowl appearance (as the St. Louis Rams), they entered Super Bowl XXXIV as a seven-point favorite over the Tennessee Titans. The Rams Torry Holt had seven catches for 109 yards and one touchdown, while Isaac Bruce had six catches for 162 yards and a touchdown as the Rams captured their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history, 23-16. The franchise played in its third Super Bowl against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI, losing 20-17. Az-Zahir Hakim led the club in receiving with five catches for 90 yards in the loss. In their fourth Super Bowl appearance, the Rams back in Los Angeles were a two-point underdog to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Brandon Cooks led the team in receiving with eight catches for 120 yards in the 13-3 loss.
NFL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl MVPs throughout NFL history: Rams' Cooper Kupp wins MVP after two-TD performance in win vs. Bengals

Cooper Kupp put together perhaps the greatest receiving season in NFL history, and he capped his monumental campaign in the best way possible: by winning Super Bowl MVP after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. As he's been all year, Kupp was nearly unstoppable on the sport's biggest stage. He hauled in eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which gave the Rams back the lead with fewer than 90 seconds to play. He's the eighth wide receiver to win the award and the first since Julian Edelman (Patriots) in 2019.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Matt Stafford's Late TD to Cooper Kupp Propels Rams to Super Bowl LVI Victory

The Los Angeles Rams overcame two turnovers and the second-quarter loss of Odell Beckham Jr. to outlast the Bengals on Sunday and capture Super Bowl LVI. Matt Stafford, whom the franchised traded for this past offseason in order to increase its chances at securing the Lombardi Trophy, led a fourth-quarter comeback at SoFi Stadium in a victory that'll do a lot for his, Sean McVay and Aaron Donald's legacies.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cooper Kupp wins Super Bowl MVP for 2-touchdown game vs. Bengals

Cooper Kupp may not have won NFL MVP for his historic season, but he was the Most Valuable Player of the biggest game of the year. After catching eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns against the Bengals, Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP. He helped lead the Rams to the victory, catching the game-winning touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter.
NFL
The Independent

Super Bowl 2022 LIVE: Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals result as Cooper Kupp wins MVP

The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl 56 after a rollercoaster game with the Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper Kupp scored the winning touchdown before Aaron Donald made the decisive play in a 23-20 game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for three touchdowns as he out duelled Joe Burrow in a see-saw game that went back and forth before LA, on their home field, emerged victorious in the fourth quarter. It is a second Super Bowl win for the Rams, following their first - as the St Louis Rams - back in 1999, as coach Sean McVay makes amends for...
NFL
AOL Corp

Rams beat Bengals for Super Bowl LVI championship, thanks to Cooper Kupp's heroics

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Cooper Kupp was about the only option the Los Angeles Rams had on offense at the end of Super Bowl LVI. As it turned out, he's the only one they needed. Kupp scored a 1-yard touchdown with 1:25 left to cap a dramatic drive in which he also converted a fourth-down attempt with a run, caught a few huge passes and drew two key defensive penalties.
NFL

