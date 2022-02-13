ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl Line Movement

By Jacob Wayne
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper Bowl LVI is right around the corner, and we have you covered with everything you need to know to bet on the big game. In this article, I’ll take a look at the conversation surrounding line movement. As we get closer to the Super Bowl, you may be wondering how...

Super Bowl LVI marks official passing of NFL's quarterback torch

LOS ANGELES -- From the time he was a young boy, ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ wanted the ball in his hands when a game was on the line. It is why he was the best shooter on his basketball teams. It is why, when he first started playing pee wee football and he figured they wouldn't be throwing the ball much, he wanted to be a running back or wide receiver.
Super Bowl LVI: Rams rally past Bengals, 23-20

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes and engineered a long, game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. Stafford, who hasn’t played in a championship game since high school, took over...
Cooper Kupp Super Bowl 56 MVP Odds

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium. The Rams, playing in their home stadium are a 4.5-point favorite with their money line at -200. For historical perspective, here are the top receiving performance by a Rams receiver in each of their Super Bowl appearances. The Rams were a 10-point underdog to the Steelers in Super Bowl XIV, losing 31-19. In the loss Los Angeles wide receiver, Billy Waddy had three receptions for 75 yards. In their next Super Bowl appearance (as the St. Louis Rams), they entered Super Bowl XXXIV as a seven-point favorite over the Tennessee Titans. The Rams Torry Holt had seven catches for 109 yards and one touchdown, while Isaac Bruce had six catches for 162 yards and a touchdown as the Rams captured their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history, 23-16. The franchise played in its third Super Bowl against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI, losing 20-17. Az-Zahir Hakim led the club in receiving with five catches for 90 yards in the loss. In their fourth Super Bowl appearance, the Rams back in Los Angeles were a two-point underdog to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Brandon Cooks led the team in receiving with eight catches for 120 yards in the 13-3 loss.
Super Bowl 2022: 56 things you should know about Super Bowl LVI as Rams face Bengals at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

The Super Bowl is just hours away, ready to kick off on Sunday. After the biggest season in NFL history, we're down to two teams: the Bengals and the Rams. The two sides couldn't be more different on the surface, one defying all odds to reach this point and the other realizing its on-paper potential. But they figure to make for must-see TV on the biggest stage in football.
Super Bowl live stream: How to watch Rams-Bengals online

Super Bowl 56 will feature the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals against the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. During the first 54 years of Super Bowls, no team had ever made it to the championship event when their home stadium was hosting the contest. Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first to snap that streak, winning Super Bowl LV in Raymond James Stadium. This year, the Rams have made it consecutive seasons for a team to play in the Super Bowl at home.
Aaron Donald Reportedly Might Retire If Rams Win Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald might call it a career after Super Bowl LVI. Ahead of Sunday’s game between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, NBC Sports analyst Rodney Harrison reported that Donald could retire if Los Angeles wins the Lombardi Trophy. Donald, 30, largely is viewed as the best defensive player in the NFL and is the leader of the Rams’ excellent defense.
FanDuel Super Bowl Showdown Picks + Strategy For Rams Vs. Bengals

If 2021 wasn’t your year for Fantasy Football, FanDuel is offering one last shot at redemption via Super Bowl Showdown contests. With the sports world preparing to turn their attention to the NBA and NHL in the coming weeks, the showdown contest is the last thing standing between a year’s worth of NFL knowledge and a 6 month fantasy offseason. In a matchup that features both household names and highly effective role players, we took a deep dive into where there’s value to be had, and where the market is overpriced on FanDuel’s Super Bowl Showdown contests.
NFL world reacts to Aaron Donald reports

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals tonight, and a big part of the game will come down to how well the Rams pass rush, led by star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, can get to Joe Burrow. On NBC’s Super Bowl pregame show, Rodney Harrison...
NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Rams Star’s Daughter

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, the only two teams star offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth has played for, are duking it out in the Super Bowl right now. Whitworth started his career with the Bengals before eventually signing with the Rams. The move worked out pretty well as he’s playing in his second Super Bowl with the organization.
Rams beat Bengals in epic Super Bowl LVI thriller: LIVE UPDATES

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was awarded the Super Bowl MVP after an incredible performance in a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Kupp hauled in eight receptions for 92 yards with two touchdowns, including the game-winning score to cap a 15-play, 79-yard drive with 1:25 to go in the game.
Super Bowl MVP Odds: Will A Wide Receiver Steal The Show?

One of my favorite markets to bet on every year is Super Bowl MVP. It’s an incredibly narrative-driven award, which is part of the reason it’s only happened one time that a player on the losing team has won the award. In 1971, Cowboys’ linebacker Chuck Howley became the first defensive player and non-quarterback to win the award with two interceptions and a forced fumble despite his team’s loss to the Colts.
Super Bowl LVI: Same Game Parlay Strategy on DraftKings Sportsbook

It’s Super Bowl week, and leading up to Super Bowl LVI, we have you covered with tons of great betting content. One of the most popular ways to get action on these games is with Same Game Parlays. A Same Game Parlay allows you to bet on multiple outcomes in one single bet slip. DraftKings Sportsbook has a comprehensive menu of bets available for Same Game Parlays on the Super Bowl. Let’s take a look at a potential Same Game Parlay for Super Bowl LVI.
