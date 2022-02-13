ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

STM soccer sweeps Division II semifinals with wins over Neville

By Madeline Adams
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l6YAt_0eDO6U6t00

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) — The STM boys and girls soccer teams both advanced to the Division II state finals with wins over Neville.

GIRLS SOCCER

The No. 1-ranked Cougars defeated No. 4 Neville 8-0 to advance to the championship. They will face No. 6 Lakeshore on Wednesday in Hammond at Strawberry Field.

In the Division IV semifinal, the No. 11 ESA Falcons fell to No. 7 Academy of Sacred Heart (New Orleans) 1-0.

BOYS SOCCER

Top-seeded St. Thomas More beat No. 4 Neville to reach the state final. The Cougars will face No. 3 East Jefferson on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Hammond.

On Friday night, No. 5 Ascension Episcopal fell to No. 1 Pope John Paul II with a final score of 3-0.

Click the video above for highlights.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGNO

Pels roll at home, CJ scores 23

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90. Brandon Ingram had 10 points and 11 rebounds. His eight assists left him two short of his first career triple-double when he was pulled after playing 29 minutes because the game […]
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Hammond, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Stm#Sweeps#Division Ii#Cougars#Division Iv#Esa Falcons#Ascension Episcopal
WGNO

Wave heads to South Florida: click here for Ron Hunter interview

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University men’s basketball team returns to action on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT, as it faces off against USF for an American Athletic Conference matchup inside the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.  Here’s Wave head coach Ron Hunter Monday:  The Green Wave’s matchup with USF will be aired live on ESPN+. Fans also can […]
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

Big Game Bound: Rams and Bengals hours away from Super Bowl showdown

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The countdown clock for Super Bowl LVI is finally running with kickoff between the Rams and Bengals just hours away. Chris Hagan hosts a special two-hour game day stream of “Big Game Bound” live from SoFi Stadium. Nexstar’s correspondents on the ground in Los Angeles will join Chris with stories of their […]
NFL
WGNO

LSU Gymnastics scores 197.825 at Florida but falls short

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No.5 LSU gymnastics team scored a 197.825 in a loss to No. 4 Florida Friday night at Exactech Arena. The Tigers dropped to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the SEC, while Florida improved to 8-0 and 5-0 in the SEC. “I was proud of our resiliency today,” head coach Jay Clark […]
FLORIDA STATE
WGNO

Super Bowl gives Chase chance to cap amazing rookie season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja’Marr Chase has turned in quite the debut season, rewriting Cincinnati rookie records, earning a Pro Bowl nod, and now scratching off another goal to earn the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. “I put it on my wall … got that accomplishment, and that’s more than I can […]
NFL
WGNO

Are you looking at the Super Bowl MVP?

Aaron Donald has won just about every individual award available to a defensive lineman during his spectacular eight-year career with the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
WGNO

WGNO

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy