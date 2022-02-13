STM soccer sweeps Division II semifinals with wins over Neville
LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) — The STM boys and girls soccer teams both advanced to the Division II state finals with wins over Neville.
GIRLS SOCCER
The No. 1-ranked Cougars defeated No. 4 Neville 8-0 to advance to the championship. They will face No. 6 Lakeshore on Wednesday in Hammond at Strawberry Field.
In the Division IV semifinal, the No. 11 ESA Falcons fell to No. 7 Academy of Sacred Heart (New Orleans) 1-0.
BOYS SOCCER
Top-seeded St. Thomas More beat No. 4 Neville to reach the state final. The Cougars will face No. 3 East Jefferson on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Hammond.
On Friday night, No. 5 Ascension Episcopal fell to No. 1 Pope John Paul II with a final score of 3-0.
Click the video above for highlights.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0