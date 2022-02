In the wake of the big finale tonight, now is the perfect time to ask: Will there be a 4400 season 2 at The CW? Or, is it getting canceled?. First things first, let’s share the facts as they currently are. There is no official renewal at the moment for the sci-fi mystery series, and we may be waiting for at least a little while. Typically, The CW is one of the first major broadcast networks to announce a renewal, but we’re in a rather strange situation at the moment. There are reports that the network could be sold and if that’s the case, there’s a chance that a lot of upheaval could happen. This is definitely one of the strangest times we’ve experienced in our time covering the CW world over the years.

TV SERIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO