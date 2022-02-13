ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

PROVIDENCE ESCAPES DEPAUL IN OVERTIME, 76-73

By Richard Coren
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleProvidence College escaped with a 76-73 overtime win over DePaul at a sold-out Dunk on Saturday night and improved to 21-2 overall and 11-1 in the Big East. DePaul battled but fell to 12-11 and 3-9 in league play. It’s often said that the mark of a good team...

247sports.com

