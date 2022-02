With the next entry in the Call of Duty: Warzone franchise looming on the distant horizon, it is clear that Activision would like to start with a clean slate. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be a full sequel rather than a DLC or an update, and a new entry means a separate game client with everything Warzone currently offers left behind and replaced with new content. From what we know so far, Activision is poised not only to upgrade their offering but also change it substantially, which raises the question of whether Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be another battle royale game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO