We like Jeff Skinner, and I think he likes us back. The game ended a hot thirty seconds ago, and I’m writing this live from the moon. As someone whose online claim to fame is “incredibly thirsty tweets about Jeff Skinner,” I think I speak for his most ardent defenders when I say the 5-3 victory over the Canadiens is a better Valentine’s gift than roses and chocolate. Skinner was instrumental in the victory, scoring four goals (the fourteenth player in Buffalo Sabres history to do so), and nabbing an assist on the fifth. Yeah, the one goal was kind of a fluke. Shut up!

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO