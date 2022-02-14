Giuliani in discussions about testifying before Jan. 6 committee, say sources

Rudy Giuliani is in active discussions regarding testifying before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and potentially responding to some of the committee's questions, sources familiar with the matter confirm to ABC News.

The extent of the cooperation remains to be seen and no deal is anywhere near final, the sources said. Sources have told ABC News that the negotiations could easily dissolve.

Giuliani was subpoenaed by the committee last month to appear for an interview last week.

"Mr. Giuliani's appearance was rescheduled at his request," a committee aide told ABC News on Sunday. "He remains under subpoena and the select committee expects him to cooperate fully."

Committee investigators and Giuliani's representation are expected to connect again in the coming days over Giuliani's potential cooperation. It's unlikely that Giuliani would agree to testify about or share records regarding his direct communications with former President Donald Trump , according to a person familiar with the situation.

Giuliani is still very close to Trump, having spent some time with the 45th president just last week in Florida, and was planning to watch the Super Bowl Sunday evening with Trump and other guests, a source told ABC News.

The former New York City mayor was on the front lines of Trump's unsuccessful efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election, working with allies Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, and a small team that filed numerous lawsuits and tried to assemble a slate of fake electors -- all of which failed.

Should he testify, Giuliani would arguably be one of the closest to Trump's efforts to undo the election results to meet with the committee.

News of Giuliani's possible cooperation with the committee was first reported by the New York Times.

Trump has maintained that the committee's efforts are a partisan witch hunt, and several top Trump allies have refused to cooperate with the probe.

Ex-White House strategist Steve Bannon was indicted on two federal counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the committee. A trial has tentatively been set for July.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows reversed course after originally cooperating with the panel, leading the full House to hold him in criminal contempt . A referral to the Justice Department has yet to be acted upon.

An attorney for Giuliani did not respond to ABC News' request for comment.