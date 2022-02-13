ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Post Season Slate for Northeast Regional Basketball Tournaments

By East Alabama Sports Today
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 1 day ago
Here is a list of games for the Northeast subregion and Northeast Regional basketball tournaments

SUBREGION MATCHUPS

GIRLS (Monday)

1A: JCA at Sumiton Christian

1A: Cornerstone at Ragland

2A: Ider at Spring Garden

2A: Locust Fork at Westminster-Oak Mountain

2A: Ranburne at Vincent (SE)

3A: Saks at Ohatchee

3A: Piedmont at Childersburg

4A: Etowah at Anniston

4A: Handley at Cherokee County

5A: Alexandria at Ramsay

5A: Brewbaker Tech at Talladega (SE)

6A: Shades Valley at Oxford

BOYS (Tuesday)

1A: Ragland at Cornerstone

1A: Sumiton Christian at Faith Christian

2A: North Sand Mountain at Spring Garden

2A: Sand Rock at Section

3A: Saks at Piedmont

3A: Weaver at Childersburg

4A: Etowah at Handley

4A: Anniston at Jacksonville

5A: Alexandria at Ramsay

5A: Clay Central at Brewbaker Tech (SE)

6A: Woodlawn at Oxford

NORTHEAST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

(At Jacksonville State)

Wednesday’s Games

9:00 – 7A Girls: Vestavia Hills vs. Huntsville

10:30 – 7A Boys: Vestavia Hills vs. Huntsville

Noon – 7A Girls: Sparkman vs. Hewitt Trussville

1:30 – 7A Boys: Sparkman vs. Spain Park

Thursday’s Games

9:00 – 6A Girls: Chelsea/Jasper vs. Huffman/Pell City

10:30 – 6A Boys: Homewood/Jasper vs. Huffman/Springville

Noon – 6A Girls: Minor/Mountain Brook vs. Oxford/Shades Valley

1:30 – 6A Boys: Minor/Mountain Brook vs. Oxford/Woodlawn

3:00 – 3A Girls: Childersburg/Piedmont vs. Collinsville/Plainview

4:30 – 3A Boys: Childersburg/Weaver vs. Hokes Bluff/Sylvania

6:00 – 3A Girls: Ohatchee/Saks vs. Sylvania/Geraldine

7:30 – 3A Boys: Piedmont/Saks vs. Plainview/Geraldine

Friday’s Games

9:00 – 5A Girls: Ramsay/Alexandria vs. Sardis/Fairview

10:30 – 5A Boys: Ramsay/Alexandria vs. Boaz/Fairview

12:00 – 5A Girls: Moody/Carver vs. Guntersville/Douglas

1:30 – 5A Boys: Moody/Leeds vs. Guntersville/Douglas

3:00 – 2A Girls: Midfield/Southeastern vs. Spring Garden/Ider

4:30 – 2A Boys: Midfield/Southeastern vs. Spring Garden/North Sand Mountain

6:00 – 2A Girls: Locust Fork/Westminster-Oak Mountain vs. Pisgah/Sand Rock

7:30 – 2A Boys: Cleveland/Westminster-Oak Mountain vs. Section/Sand Rock

Saturday’s Games

9:00 – 4A Girls: Anniston/Etowah vs. New Hope/St. John Paul II

10:30 – 4A Boys: Handley/Etowah vs. DAR/Priceville

12:00 – 4A Girls: Cherokee County/Handley vs. Priceville/Madison County

1:30 – 4A Boys: Jacksonville/Anniston vs. Westminster Christian/Madison County

3:00 – 1A Girls: Ragland/Cornerstone vs. Skyline/Lindsay Lane

4:30 – 1A Boys: Faith Christian/Sumiton Christian vs.

Skyline/Oakwood

6:00 – 1A Girls: Sumiton Christian/JCA vs. Decatur Heritage/Valley Head

7:30 – 1A Boys: Cornerstone/Ragland vs. Decatur Heritage/Valley Head

Monday’s Games

9:00 – 7A Girls Championship

10:45 – 7A Boys Championship

12:30 – 6A Girls Championship

2:15 – 6A Boys Championship

4:00 – 3A Girls Championship

5:45 – 3A Boys Championship

Tuesday’s Games

9:00 – 5A Girls Championship

10:45 – 5A Boys Championship

12:30 – 2A Girls Championship

2:15 – 2A Boys Championship

4:00 – 1A Girls Championship

5:45 – 1A Boys Championship [***

]

