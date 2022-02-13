Post Season Slate for Northeast Regional Basketball Tournaments
Here is a list of games for the Northeast subregion and Northeast Regional basketball tournaments
SUBREGION MATCHUPS
GIRLS (Monday)
1A: JCA at Sumiton Christian
1A: Cornerstone at Ragland
2A: Ider at Spring Garden
2A: Locust Fork at Westminster-Oak Mountain
2A: Ranburne at Vincent (SE)
3A: Saks at Ohatchee
3A: Piedmont at Childersburg
4A: Etowah at Anniston
4A: Handley at Cherokee County
5A: Alexandria at Ramsay
5A: Brewbaker Tech at Talladega (SE)
6A: Shades Valley at Oxford
BOYS (Tuesday)
1A: Ragland at Cornerstone
1A: Sumiton Christian at Faith Christian
2A: North Sand Mountain at Spring Garden
2A: Sand Rock at Section
3A: Saks at Piedmont
3A: Weaver at Childersburg
4A: Etowah at Handley
4A: Anniston at Jacksonville
5A: Alexandria at Ramsay
5A: Clay Central at Brewbaker Tech (SE)
6A: Woodlawn at Oxford
NORTHEAST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
(At Jacksonville State)
Wednesday’s Games
9:00 – 7A Girls: Vestavia Hills vs. Huntsville
10:30 – 7A Boys: Vestavia Hills vs. Huntsville
Noon – 7A Girls: Sparkman vs. Hewitt Trussville
1:30 – 7A Boys: Sparkman vs. Spain Park
Thursday’s Games
9:00 – 6A Girls: Chelsea/Jasper vs. Huffman/Pell City
10:30 – 6A Boys: Homewood/Jasper vs. Huffman/Springville
Noon – 6A Girls: Minor/Mountain Brook vs. Oxford/Shades Valley
1:30 – 6A Boys: Minor/Mountain Brook vs. Oxford/Woodlawn
3:00 – 3A Girls: Childersburg/Piedmont vs. Collinsville/Plainview
4:30 – 3A Boys: Childersburg/Weaver vs. Hokes Bluff/Sylvania
6:00 – 3A Girls: Ohatchee/Saks vs. Sylvania/Geraldine
7:30 – 3A Boys: Piedmont/Saks vs. Plainview/Geraldine
Friday’s Games
9:00 – 5A Girls: Ramsay/Alexandria vs. Sardis/Fairview
10:30 – 5A Boys: Ramsay/Alexandria vs. Boaz/Fairview
12:00 – 5A Girls: Moody/Carver vs. Guntersville/Douglas
1:30 – 5A Boys: Moody/Leeds vs. Guntersville/Douglas
3:00 – 2A Girls: Midfield/Southeastern vs. Spring Garden/Ider
4:30 – 2A Boys: Midfield/Southeastern vs. Spring Garden/North Sand Mountain
6:00 – 2A Girls: Locust Fork/Westminster-Oak Mountain vs. Pisgah/Sand Rock
7:30 – 2A Boys: Cleveland/Westminster-Oak Mountain vs. Section/Sand Rock
Saturday’s Games
9:00 – 4A Girls: Anniston/Etowah vs. New Hope/St. John Paul II
10:30 – 4A Boys: Handley/Etowah vs. DAR/Priceville
12:00 – 4A Girls: Cherokee County/Handley vs. Priceville/Madison County
1:30 – 4A Boys: Jacksonville/Anniston vs. Westminster Christian/Madison County
3:00 – 1A Girls: Ragland/Cornerstone vs. Skyline/Lindsay Lane
4:30 – 1A Boys: Faith Christian/Sumiton Christian vs.
Skyline/Oakwood
6:00 – 1A Girls: Sumiton Christian/JCA vs. Decatur Heritage/Valley Head
7:30 – 1A Boys: Cornerstone/Ragland vs. Decatur Heritage/Valley Head
Monday’s Games
9:00 – 7A Girls Championship
10:45 – 7A Boys Championship
12:30 – 6A Girls Championship
2:15 – 6A Boys Championship
4:00 – 3A Girls Championship
5:45 – 3A Boys Championship
Tuesday’s Games
9:00 – 5A Girls Championship
10:45 – 5A Boys Championship
12:30 – 2A Girls Championship
2:15 – 2A Boys Championship
4:00 – 1A Girls Championship
5:45 – 1A Boys Championship [***
]
Comments / 0