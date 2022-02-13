Amazing Adaptations: Eyes at the Anniston Museum of Natural History

Saturday, February 19, 2022

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Event by Anniston Museum of Natural History

Duration: 2 hr

Animals have the amazing ability to adapt to their environment in a variety of ways. Join our Education team any time between 1:00pm and 3:00pm in the exhibit halls as we explore how animals use their eyes to survive and thrive in their environments.

This program is included in museum admission and free for AM&G members.