Romantic Memories: The Music of Mantovani with the Atlanta Pops at the Oxford Performing Arts Center
For your Valentine; an evening to sit back and let the lush romantically styled sounds of famed conductor and composer Mantovani wash over you in an evening of romance and memories. Born in Venice, Mantovani; a conductor, composer, violinist, and pianist, was one of the most popular and prolific easy listening artists of all time. His trademark “cascading strings” effect gave him an instantly recognizable sound. The Atlanta Pops Orchestra with conductor Jason Altieri recreates the sound of Mantovani in an evening of memorable romantic melodies and more.
