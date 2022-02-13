Romantic Memories: The Music of Mantovani with the Atlanta Pops at the Oxford Performing Arts Center

“Elevating”, “genre-defying”, and “unforgettable” are strong words, but no words can truly describe this remarkable Classical/Hip-Hop hybrid duo. Kev Marcus (aka Kevin Sylvester) and Wil B (Wilner Baptiste) are two classically trained string instrumentalists who met in high school 25 years ago in Miami. They draw inspiration from music as diverse as Classical, Country, movie themes, Marvin Gaye, Pharrell, Bruno Mars, and of course Hip Hop. Their talent even lets them indulge in impromptu jams that can bring an audience to its feet. Their show features a range of stringed instruments including a viola, violin, and even a ukulele. Their remarkable career includes a string of over 40 sold-out shows, an array of national and international media features, and recently reached a huge milestone: Black Violin’s album “Take The Stairs” was nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album in the most recent Grammy Awards.

