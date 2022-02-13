ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

Romantic Memories: The Music of Mantovani with the Atlanta Pops at the Oxford Performing Arts Center

By Local Events
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YHhRv_0eDNxxaV00

For your Valentine; an evening to sit back and let the lush romantically styled sounds of famed conductor and composer Mantovani wash over you in an evening of romance and memories. Born in Venice, Mantovani; a conductor, composer, violinist, and pianist, was one of the most popular and prolific easy listening artists of all time. His trademark “cascading strings” effect gave him an instantly recognizable sound. The Atlanta Pops Orchestra with conductor Jason Altieri recreates the sound of Mantovani in an evening of memorable romantic melodies and more.

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun County Journal

Nashville’s Home Free Live in Oxford

DIVE BAR SAINTS, is the title track in Home Free’s upcoming album release, out this summer. The band’s rich, Southern harmonies from their four vocalists Tim Foust, Rob Lundquist, Austin Brown, Adam Chance, and beatboxer Adam Rupp are coming to town this Fall. With praise rolling in wide...
OXFORD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Oxford, AL
Calhoun County Journal

42nd Annual Heritage Festival Held at Anniston’s Longleaf Botanical Gardens

Festival Coordinators Mrs. Georgia Calhoun and the Iota Mu Omega Chapter of AKA invite the community to the Anniston Museums and Gardens on Saturday, February 19, 2022, for the 42nd Annual Heritage Festival! Inspired by Maya Angelou, this year’s theme is Poetry: Put a Rainbow in Someone’s Cloud. Celebrate Black History Month with us all day by encouraging our community’s youth during the oration competition, enjoying a performance from Talladega College Choir, shopping African-inspired vendors, and touring the Anniston Museum of Natural History and Berman Museum! Baby Boy’s BBQ will be onsite with lunch available for purchase. This community event is perfect for people of all ages!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Black Violin Comes to Oxford

“Elevating”, “genre-defying”, and “unforgettable” are strong words, but no words can truly describe this remarkable Classical/Hip-Hop hybrid duo. Kev Marcus (aka Kevin Sylvester) and Wil B (Wilner Baptiste) are two classically trained string instrumentalists who met in high school 25 years ago in Miami. They draw inspiration from music as diverse as Classical, Country, movie themes, Marvin Gaye, Pharrell, Bruno Mars, and of course Hip Hop. Their talent even lets them indulge in impromptu jams that can bring an audience to its feet. Their show features a range of stringed instruments including a viola, violin, and even a ukulele. Their remarkable career includes a string of over 40 sold-out shows, an array of national and international media features, and recently reached a huge milestone: Black Violin’s album “Take The Stairs” was nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album in the most recent Grammy Awards.
OXFORD, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mantovani
Calhoun County Journal

Take a Field Trip to Berman Museum of World History

The Berman Museum uses history to engage, educate, and excite. This 6,000-piece collection of historical artifacts, weaponry, and art fascinates visitors from all over the world. The museum also houses a 1,000-piece Asian Art collection from the Foo family and much more. https://www.exploreamag.org/explore/about-us/ Cost: $10/person. Bring a sack lunch &...
MUSEUMS
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy