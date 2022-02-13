ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool beats Burnley 1-0, keeps in sight of City in EPL

FOX Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBURNLEY, England (AP) — Liverpool isn’t letting up in its pursuit of Manchester City in the Premier League title race. A 1-0 win over last-place Burnley in challenging conditions at Turf Moor returned second-place Liverpool to within nine points of City on Sunday. The Reds also have...

The Independent

Fabinho strike helps Liverpool grind out victory over Burnley

Fabinho’s fifth goal in seven matches helped Liverpool grind out a 1-0 victory over Burnley in testing conditions to maintain their pursuit of Manchester City.With rain seemingly blowing around Turf Moor in three different directions at the same time, the conditions seemed ideal for an upset – one Jurgen Klopp’s side could ill-afford starting the game 12 points off the leaders.But even though the visitors reunited their famed original front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for the first time since the end of October, it was their new-found goalscoring midfielder who made the breakthrough.Great win, guys....
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool Weighing Up A Summer Move For Serie A Star, Will Face Competition From Atletico Madrid & Juventus

After the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in the January transfer window, Liverpool are now setting their sights on Serie A for a possible next move according to a report. The Reds made their move for the Colombian international after Tottenham Hostpur had bid for him, forcing Liverpool to bring forward their interest for a player that was earmarked as a summer target originally.
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Fabinho Goal Gives Liverpool The Lead Against Burnley

Fabinho has given Liverpool the lead just before half time at Burnley in what has been a tough first 45 minutes for the Reds and you can watch the goal here. The goal came from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner from the left which Sadio Mane flicked on and the Brazilian smashed home after his initial effort was saved by Nick Pope.
FOX Sports

Liverpool keeps City in view; Newcastle clear of bottom 3

The wind was howling. The rain was lashing down. The challenges were flying in. And, for once, Mohamed Salah was having a quiet day. Everything was set up at Turf Moor for Liverpool to drop vital points against Burnley in its improbable attempt to reel in Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
The Guardian

Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend’s action

Jürgen Klopp has described this as the strongest Liverpool squad he has had at his disposal. That Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi could not even make the bench supported the theory. Sean Dyche has lesser resources but by his own standards, he had a luxury of riches. Dwight McNeil was dropped for the first time this season. Tuesday’s scorer Jay Rodriguez and new signing Wout Weghorst started in attack. But both missed chances and the reality is that Burnley have scored three goals in nine games. Meanwhile, Maxwel Cornet took McNeil’s spot on the left. The Ivorian can seem a one-man goal-of-the-season contest, but a berth on the wing gave him less chance to let fly. Cornet rarely formed much of a strike partnership with the sold Chris Wood, but at least he offered explosive shooting. For Dyche, the decision is whether to restore him to the forward line. Richard Jolly.
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Burnley vs Liverpool Player Ratings as the Reds get a narrow 1-0 victory￼

Burnley vs Liverpool: Burnley squared off against Liverpool at the Turf Moor Stadium in Matchday 21 of the ongoing edition of the Premier League. Liverpool had more of the possession but the better chances fell for Burnley in the 1st half, but they were not able to capitalize on them. It came back to haunt them, as Liverpool took the lead in the 40th minute with Fabinho scoring from a rebound following a set piece situation.
BBC

Burnley 0–1 Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Liverpool have won each of their last five away games at Turf Moor, only beating Crystal Palace (7) in more Premier League away games under Jurgen Klopp than Burnley (5). Burnley remain with just one win from their 21 Premier League games this season (drawn 11, lost nine), becoming the first top flight side to have a maximum of one victory after 21 matches since Derby County in 2007-08 (also 1).
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Mane back with Liverpool, AC Milan eying top spot

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Liverpool will look to trim the deficit to league leader Manchester City back to nine points with a win at Burnley. Sadio Mane is back in the squad after a few days off celebrating Senegal’s triumph at the African Cup of Nations. West Ham will aim to consolidate fourth place by beating struggling Leicester, and Tottenham can move level on points with sixth-placed Arsenal — its fierce north London rival — with a home win over Wolverhampton. The other game is Newcastle-Aston Villa.
NBC Sports

Burnley vs Liverpool final score: Fabinho the unlikely hero

Liverpool edged to victory away at Burnley, as Jurgen Klopp’s side remain hot on the heels of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. Fabinho’s goal just before half time did the damage as Burnley had plenty of chances but Alisson denied them, as Sean Dyche’s side lost for the first time in four games.
