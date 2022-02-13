ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Music Icons Attend VIP Dinner in Celebration of Lil Keke's New Album 'LGND' [PHOTOS]

By J. Bachelor
 1 day ago

Courvoisier hosted Lil KeKe’s LGND Dinner in honor of his new project that will release on February 11th. As guests arrived at Five Central Houston, they stepped on the red carpet for pic. After the pictures, guests were escorted inside the black and red affair which included customized name plates, gift bags, gifts by Gas Gods, and LGND only custom cookies prepared by “It’s My Bakery”.

Lil KeKe’s close friends, family members, and team were all in attendance to show love for his upcoming album. The VIP guest list consisted of Legends from all industries such as Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Bun B, Big Pokey, Keisha Nicole, 97.9 The Box, Radio Legend Madd Hatta, Owner of Wreckshop Records D-Reck, Mannie Fresh, Willie D of the Geto Boys, DJ Superstar, Marcus Bowers of She’s Happy Hair, G- Dash of Swishahouse, Mobang Media and Donnie Houston .

While guests listened to the new album, they were served entrees prepared by Five Central. The specially crafted menu consisted of marinated buttermilk fried chicken with garlic parmesan mashed potatoes, smoked turkey collards greens, texas toast and sriracha honey or hot sauce as well as specialty made drinks named after songs on the album such as LGND Talk which included a mix of Courvoisier and amaretto.

The night consisted of many surprises such as Exotic Pop presenting Lil Keke with 10,000 shares within their company to make him a part owner!

Check out photos from the event below, courtesy of Awakened Visions Media.

