ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jordan Peele Drops Trailer for Star-Studded Movie ‘Nope’ & It Looks Like Another Certified Chiller

By Joel Calfee
purewow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the decades, we've seen the names Wes Craven, John Carpenter, Alfred Hitchcock and many more attached to some of the best horror films of all time, and in recent years, Jordan Peele has quickly established himself as one of the masters of the genre. So far, Peele has...

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's Latest Hit Horror Thriller Is Based on a True Story

Netflix recently added Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman to its roster of horror movies. Like many new-to-Netflix movies, the film shot straight to the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart and now holds the number three spot on the chart. The movie was written and directed by Daniel Farrands, who is also responsible for The Haunting of Sharon Tate, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman.
MOVIES
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Barbie Ferreira
Person
John Carpenter
Person
Michael Wincott
Person
Keke Palmer
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Insanity Is Subjective’: Lady Gaga and Jake Gyllenhaal Dive Deep Into Losing Themselves in Roles

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) and Jake Gyllenhaal (“The Guilty”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors, presented by Amazon Studios. For more, click here. Lady Gaga hasn’t added “movie critic” to her résumé yet — but she can’t help raving about Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest film, “The Guilty.” When she sees Gyllenhaal at our photo shoot for Actors on Actors, her praise is as effusive and passionate as fans who’ve watched her recent red-carpet run-ins might expect. “It was phenomenal,” Gaga says about Gyllenhaal’s 2021 Netflix film. “My heart was pounding out of my chest.” Gyllenhaal plays a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiller#Rotten Tomatoes
CinemaBlend

Jamie Dornan Admits In Early Hollywood Days He Once Lived With Robert Pattinson And Some Other Famous Superheroes

Jamie Dornan has crafted an intriguing and distinct career in the past fifteen years. Many of us were introduced to the actor through his Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey movies, but he was also the lead of BBC series The Fall with Gillian Anderson, and recently starred in two critically-acclaimed favorites: Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar and Belfast. As the 39-year-old actor reflects on his beginnings, some seriously popular British actors apparently also shared his living space at one time.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Here’s a First Look at Jordan Peele’s Next Horror Picture ‘Nope’

Let the countdown to July 22 begin, as the first look footage from Jordan Peele’s Nope has arrived in the form of a teaser video. With the full trailer release coming on Super Bowl Sunday, the teaser provides a look at Peele’s cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, and Keke Palmer.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Movies
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
Decider.com

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: February 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix is serving up some passion projects as they welcome in the month of love. This February, is welcoming in a whole array of fresh titles to make you feel romantic, terrified, entertained — you name it! Whether you’re looking for a date night flick, a new horror movie, or you’re ready to catch up on the classics, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this February.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Proves Avengers: Endgame Missed by Not Including Defenders in Portals Scene

The most popular movie of the pandemic era box office tied three separate franchises together within the span of a single feature-length. film. Spider-Man: No Way Home not only included Tom Holland's Peter Parker, a character that typically resides in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it packed in Tobey Maguire's web-slinger from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man world and Andrew Garfield's beloved character from Marc Webb's Amazing Spider-Man franchise. The movie's a beautiful amalgamation of things ever wanted from a live-action Spider-Verse flick and frankly, it proves just how much Avengers: Endgame missed out on not including Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and the rest of the Defenders.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Declares He Is Officially ‘Goth’ After Prepping to Play Dracula

After admittedly being “marginalized by the studio system” following a “few flops,” Nicolas Cage is ready for his second (third? fourth?) act. The iconic star — don’t call Cage an “actor” — has been preparing to play an equally influential figure: Dracula. Cage stars in Chris McKay’s “Renfield,” about the vampire’s servant and henchman in an insane asylum. And yes, it’s a horror-comedy co-starring Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, Adrian Martinez, and Ben Schwartz. “Rick and Morty” screenwriter Ryan Ridley penned the script, reportedly set in the present day. “A word I don’t like anymore, ‘acting,'” Cage told the Los Angeles Times. “I sound...
MOVIES
Popculture

Charlie Hunnam's New Mystery Thriller With Mel Gibson Gets Release Date and Trailer

Charlie Hunnam stars in a new mystery thriller movie alongside Mel Gibson, and the film now has a release date and a debut trailer. The movie is titled Last Looks and will be released on VOD and in theaters same-day on Feb. 4. In addition to Hunnam and Gibson, Last Looks will also star Morena Baccarin (Deadpool), Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Cliff "Method Man" Smith (Power Book II: Ghost), Rupert Friend (Homeland), and Lucy Fry (Bright).
MOVIES
Popculture

Dakota Johnson Will Reportedly Play Sony's First Marvel Female Super Hero

Dakota Johnson is reportedly in talks to star in Sony Pictures' first Marvel movie centering on a female character in the Spider-Man universe, but it's not who anyone may have expected. Instead of playing a character like Black Cat or even Spider-Woman, Sony wants to cast her as Madame Web. Although Sony only has screen rights to Spider-Man-related characters, the studio has found surprising success lately with the Venom movies and its collaborations with Disney's Marvel Studios to bring Spidey to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
/Film

The One Horror Movie That Actually Scares Quentin Tarantino

What scares the guy who wrote the notorious severed ear sequence in "Reservoir Dogs?" Last fall, director Quentin Tarantino stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a chat about the novelization of his 2019 movie "Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood." During the interview, Colbert asks about his favorite adaptations and brings up "Who Goes There?" The 1938 short story written by John W. Campbell Jr centers on a group of researchers at an Antarctic outpost trapped with an unearthly, shape-shifting monster who can imitate any organic thing it consumes. The tale would later get an Atomic Age translation to the big screen with 1951's "The Thing from Another World," directed by Christian Nyby. In 1982, "Halloween" director John Carpenter revisited Campbell's story with "The Thing." Frequent Tarantino collaborator Kurt Russell leads an all-male ensemble cast in the once critically panned sci-fi thriller. "The Thing," however, has since gained new life and is now regarded as one of the scariest, most beloved, and influential movies ever, leaving its creative mark on directors ranging from Guillermo Del Toro to J.J. Abrams to the "Jackie Brown" creator himself. Both adaptations are appreciated, but it's the latter film that the pair gush over. Tarantino has especially high praise for the film's claustrophobic atmosphere and Rob Bottin's groundbreaking practical effects ("Some of the greatest special effects ever put on a movie theater screen," Tarantino states).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy